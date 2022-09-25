ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds due tomorrow with light scattered showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to light to moderate this week which will focus low clouds and showers across mainly windward areas. Winds may be light enough at times to allow localized afternoon sea breezes to generate clouds and a few showers across leeward areas. A front sagging...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast background winds will begin the week. A weak front sagging southward toward the state, will increase moisture and enhance rainfall chances over the westerns islands into Wednesday. Clouds and showers will increase across mainly interior areas through Tuesday. Trade winds will be gradually...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Hurricane Ian

High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds to make a gradual return. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News Now#Fall Hawaii News
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i

Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: September Flights to Hawaii

Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy