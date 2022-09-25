Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds due tomorrow with light scattered showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to light to moderate this week which will focus low clouds and showers across mainly windward areas. Winds may be light enough at times to allow localized afternoon sea breezes to generate clouds and a few showers across leeward areas. A front sagging...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast background winds will begin the week. A weak front sagging southward toward the state, will increase moisture and enhance rainfall chances over the westerns islands into Wednesday. Clouds and showers will increase across mainly interior areas through Tuesday. Trade winds will be gradually...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Hurricane Ian
High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds to make a gradual return. Updated:...
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
LIST: 10 bucket list activities to do in Hawaii
If you have lived in Hawaii your entire life or you are a first-time visitor here's a list of bucket list activities to cross off.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
The previously secret filings also link the case to the killing of another man. Stressing urgency of project, Pentagon says emptying Red Hill tanks will cost $280M. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Maui boy playing football in Florida braces for...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
bigislandmusic.net
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo
Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
Do you know how many natural lakes are in Hawaii?
One thing you might not think of when dreaming about the Aloha State is their five beautiful natural lakes.
Do you know the pros and cons to living in Hawaii?
Whether you are thinking of leaving Hawaii by moving to the mainland or you are from the mainland thinking of moving to Hawaii, you should know a few things about the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i
Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: September Flights to Hawaii
Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while...
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Secretary of Defense to visit Hawaii, tour Red Hill underground fuel facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Hawaii later this week and tour the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility. Austin plans to depart Wednesday and first visit California. He will then make his way to Hawaii, where he is also set to “meet with some of...
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022
According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
