Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide
EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Eyewitness News
Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system unveiled
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more were revealed on Tuesday. The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station. The ASCE said...
