Orange Leader
Authorities identify Orange woman killed in Monday traffic crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County. The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
L'Observateur
Car crash victim suffering from gunshot wound dies
A Houston man suffering from a gunshot wound has succumbed to injuries received in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said officers were dispatched Friday afternoon to the intersection of Sam Way and L’Auberge Boulevard in reference to the crash. Upon their...
kjas.com
Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont
Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
KFDM-TV
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
Father, stepmother arrested following call they were in home unconscious, with stove on
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
Two suspects in custody, one at large after August robbery of Kirbyville game room
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in the Jasper County Jail and officials are looking for a third after a game room in Kirbyville was robbed. (Editor's note : The above video is from a August 20, 2022 newscast.) It happened on August 16, 2022. Deputies with the...
westcentralsbest.com
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
KPLC TV
Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a business. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281. To submit a tip online, CLICK HERE.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 25, 2022. Maurice Dejohn Obrien, 35, Lake Charles: Intentional exposure to AIDS virus; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Keith Andre Jack Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Jordan Jevon Cormier-OKey, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of Marijuana. Richard...
westcentralsbest.com
Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash
Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Searching for a Missing Merryville Man
Merryville, LA - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Merryville. The sheriff’s office says Clifford Runnels, 35, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. He reportedly left on a black/green...
Lafayette Man’s Death Fuels True Crime Mystery ‘The Body in Room 348′
When Beaumont, Texas police found a Lafayette oil-and-gas man dead on the floor in his room at the Eleganté Hotel, it appeared to be a sad but explainable death by natural causes. However, things quickly turned out to be anything but explainable. The Death Of Greg Fleniken 'The Body...
kjas.com
Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Work truck goes up in flames
A late Friday afternoon fire destroyed a work truck, but fortunately a tractor and trailer were saved. It happened at about 4:30 at the corner of Mayo & McQueen Streets in northeast Jasper. Jasper firefighters found the engine compartment and cab of the truck completely engulfed in flames upon their...
