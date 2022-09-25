Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian updates: Hurricane Ian almost Category 5, path moves storm to NC mountains
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida with life-threatening storm surge before hitting North Carolina mountains this weekend.
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as officials warn of looming catastrophe – live
Florida governor says ‘It’s no longer possible to safely evacuate’ as storm strengthens to a powerful category 4
About 746,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
(Reuters) – An estimated 746,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on Monday morning after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide power outage for its roughly 3.3 million residents. Fiona, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone by the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Saturday, battered...
