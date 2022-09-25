ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About 746,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

(Reuters) – An estimated 746,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on Monday morning after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide power outage for its roughly 3.3 million residents. Fiona, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone by the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Saturday, battered...
