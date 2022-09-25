San Diego Padres score six runs in the seventh to beat the Rockies

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, left, scores on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth as Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven, right, fields a throw in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

Gamer Box

What happened: The Rockies were in the game until the Padres put six runs on the board in the seventh. San Diego took command from there, winning the second of a three-game series 9-3.

On the mound: Chad Kuhl was solid, pitching 5 ⅔ innings and giving up three runs on six hits. Yu Darvish gave the Padres six innings, allowing just two runs.

At the plate: Ezequiel Tovar got another hit. The Rockies should be looking for a real leadoff hitter this offseason, but, until then, Ryan McMahon is faring fine there. He hit another leadoff homer in the first, his 18th home run of the season. Randal Grichuk also homered.

Star of the night: Sean Bouchard had two hits and a walk after having three walks on Friday. He's been very steady at the plate, and is in contention for a bench spot on next year's team.