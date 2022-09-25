Buford hands top-ranked North Gwinnett first loss, wins Gwinnett County volleyball championship

Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Eleven Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather
Eleven Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton, Seckinger at Oglethorpe County and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Amber Reed's 500th career strikeout highlights North Gwinnett win
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed celebrated Senior Night with her 500th career strikeout in the Bulldogs’ 12-0 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA softball. Reed pitched four, one-hit innings for the win, striking out 10 and walking none.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian's Callie Chapman reaches 2,000 career assists
ROSWELL — Providence Christian’s Callie Chapman reached the 2,000 assist mark for her career Tuesday night in the Storm’s matches at Fellowship Christian. Chapman had 38 assists in two matches as Providence lost to Athens Academy (21-25, 25-5, 15-7) and beat Union County (22-25, 25-12, 15-7).
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Landry Rabitsch commits to Georgia Southern
North Gwinnett senior Landry Rabitsch committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University fastpitch softball program. Rabitsch, an outfielder, helped the Bulldogs to last year’s Class AAAAAAA state championship. She also is a standout player for North’s girls lacrosse team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Gwinnett runners excel at Wingfoot, Apple Hawkins
CARTERSVILLE — Luke Kalarickal led the Mill Creek boys cross country team to an eighth-place finish in last Friday’s Wingfoot XC Classic at Sam Smith Park. Kalarickal finished 13th individually in 15 minutes, 41.20 seconds, while Gavin Mathieu was 68th in 16:41.20 in the Championship Boys division.
