ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Man Shot To Death Early Tuesday

STOCKTON (BCN) Police in Stockton reported on social media that a 54-year-old man died after he was shot early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 1:51 a.m. report of a shooting in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They began...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Sfpd Sergeant Pleads No Contest To Robbing San Mateo Pharmacy For Painkillers

A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Two Men Stabbed To Death Inside Home Early Sunday

Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave. Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence. Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father...
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart

OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Guard wounded in failed California armored truck holdup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A guard was shot and wounded Tuesday in a failed armored truck robbery in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said. Two people ambushed the truck at about 10:30 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in Carson, and one of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies told KTTV-TV.
CARSON, CA
SFGate

47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bay City
SFGate

Man In Prison Charged For 1983 Murder Of San Jose Woman

A San Jose man who is in prison for murdering a woman was charged in another murder case from 1983, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday. 67-year-old Christopher Holland was arraigned for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Tara Marowski 39 years later - the second time he's been charged for this crime.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Four-alarm fire off I-580 in Oakland is burning but contained

OAKLAND (BCN) A four-alarm fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland has been contained, the Oakland Fire Department said at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Three dead, two injured in vehicle collision on Interstate 80

Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to a collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal

It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang.  On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."  
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest

Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy