2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
Man Shot To Death Early Tuesday
STOCKTON (BCN) Police in Stockton reported on social media that a 54-year-old man died after he was shot early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 1:51 a.m. report of a shooting in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They began...
Sfpd Sergeant Pleads No Contest To Robbing San Mateo Pharmacy For Painkillers
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Two Men Stabbed To Death Inside Home Early Sunday
Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave. Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence. Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart
OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
Guard wounded in failed California armored truck holdup
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A guard was shot and wounded Tuesday in a failed armored truck robbery in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said. Two people ambushed the truck at about 10:30 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in Carson, and one of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies told KTTV-TV.
47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of...
Man In Prison Charged For 1983 Murder Of San Jose Woman
A San Jose man who is in prison for murdering a woman was charged in another murder case from 1983, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday. 67-year-old Christopher Holland was arraigned for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Tara Marowski 39 years later - the second time he's been charged for this crime.
Four-alarm fire off I-580 in Oakland is burning but contained
OAKLAND (BCN) A four-alarm fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland has been contained, the Oakland Fire Department said at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.
Unhoused SF residents sue London Breed, SFPD over 'cruel' sweeps
Seven defendants are named in the suit, which cites destruction of property, among other allegations.
Three dead, two injured in vehicle collision on Interstate 80
Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to a collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side...
