Police investigating double shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. KRON ON is […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in Oakland's Brookfield Village leaves man dead, another injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning left one man dead and another wounded, police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the city's Brookfield Village neighborhood. Officers were called to the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
SFGate
Man Shot To Death Early Tuesday
STOCKTON (BCN) Police in Stockton reported on social media that a 54-year-old man died after he was shot early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 1:51 a.m. report of a shooting in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They began...
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
Man killed in overnight stabbing near Powell Street BART Station
SAN FRANCISCO – A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said.Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station. Officers located the victim with apparent stab wounds, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, police said. Officers have made no arrest in the case. Anyone who may be able to help with the case may call the Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SFGate
Chp Investigates Pedestrian Struck On Route 1 By Vehicle Near Davenport
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian Monday afternoon on State Route 1 near Davenport. The CHP reports that officers responded to a 4:19 p.m. report of a collision just south of Coast Road, about 2 miles north of Davenport Beach and about 12 miles north of Santa Cruz.
KGO
Man from SF shot, killed in Oakland marking 8th deadly shooting in city this past week, police say
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say a man from San Francisco was shot and killed Saturday night. They say they found him lying on the ground on Camden St. near 62nd Ave. in Oakland. He had been shot at least once and died at the scene. Police say officers...
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
One arrested in Hayward double homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police
Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said. San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St. Victims stated...
Fairfield fight leads to fatal shooting; 1 man dead
FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield are investigating an early morning altercation Sunday that apparently led to a fatal shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities.Sunday morning at around 3:48 am, Fairfield Dispatch received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. A short time later, a second caller reported shots being fired outside of his residence. Arriving officers found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital but, despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to his injuries. The Investigations Division responded and is actively working the case. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be shared at this time.Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Pittsburg Police Say Illegal Dumping Causes Tri Delta Transit Bus Crash
At 6:38 am Tuesday, the Pittsburg Police Department and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus bus on the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway near Loveridge Road in the City of Pittsburg. According to police, it appears that someone illegally dumped a large box of construction...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Records 9 Homicides in Over a Week. Here's What Police Are Doing in Response to the Violence
At least one person died when two were shot Tuesday morning in the Brookfield Village neighborhood in East Oakland, police said. The deadly shooting marked the city's ninth homicide in just over a week. Tuesday's shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in the 9600 block of Edes Avenue. Two men...
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
sfstandard.com
2 Men Killed in Unrelated Attacks at Hallidie Plaza, Silver Terrace
A man was fatally stabbed at Hallidie Plaza in downtown San Francisco early Monday morning—the same day police say another victim succumbed to injuries from an unrelated weekend assault in Silver Terrace. Police officers from Tenderloin Station reported to the Powell Street BART Station, where they found a man...
