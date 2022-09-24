Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap, and many games came down to the fourth quarter, including Monday night's tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. On Sunday, after the Colts' defense kept the Kansas City Chiefs close all game, Matt Ryan threw a go-ahead touchdown in the final 30 seconds to give Indianapolis its first win of the season. The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans on a last-second field goal, while the Minnesota Vikings scored a late touchdown to take down the Detroit Lions. The undefeated Miami Dolphins also prevailed in a close divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

