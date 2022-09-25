Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 over Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 Tuesday over Hoopeston Area. “It was a good game for everybody,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. In the 25th minute, Zach Barnes scored the go-ahead goal for the Bunnies (14-4-1) off an Isaiah Johnson assist. “We were getting...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont
TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Oakwood
FITHIAN — Oakwood defeated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team 25-22, 10-25, 27-25 on Monday. Bailey Bruns led PBL in kills with 12 while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists and one block, Araya Stack had 14 digs and Leah Eyre had nine aces. The Oakwood junior varsity team defeated PBL...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL, Prairie Central football to face off in battle of unbeatens
PAXTON — Two state-ranked Illini Prairie Conference teams will face each other at Zimmerman Field at 7 p.m. Friday. Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda enter the week-six matchup with 5-0 records apiece. After week four, the Hawks were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press’ Class 3A poll while PBL was ranked No. 9.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork
CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams each earned a win at Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday. The PBL eighth-grade team won 34-23 after leading 18-12 at halftime. Kylie Rust led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor Cole, Mikayla Ware and Hallee Johnson added nine, five and four points, respectively.
Golf cart parade to honor Danville native
COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 25-21, 25-16 to Salt Fork
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-16 to Salt Fork. The Falcons (3-13) started the first set on a 7-2 run as a block and a kill by Natalie DeSchepper and a block by Savannah Shumate helped the run. Shumate recorded a kill to make the score 8-5.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Janet Powell
Janet Powell, age 93, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Rankin, Illinois where she attended K-12 and graduated from Rankin High School. Janet married Joe H. Powell and farmed land in Rankin and Gifford, Illinois until their retirement to Smith Lake, Florida. Janet enjoyed fishing and gardening throughout her retirement years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
25newsnow.com
Fairbury Police/Prairie Central School District release more information about Saturday night incident
FAIRBURY (25 News Now) -- The Fairbury Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrangements are being made to arrest them after a false 911 call was made Saturday night about Prairie Central High School’s homecoming event. Fairbury Police say they were called to the High School...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
