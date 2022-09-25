ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 Tuesday over Hoopeston Area. “It was a good game for everybody,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. In the 25th minute, Zach Barnes scored the go-ahead goal for the Bunnies (14-4-1) off an Isaiah Johnson assist. “We were getting...
HOOPESTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont

TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
TREMONT, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Oakwood

FITHIAN — Oakwood defeated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team 25-22, 10-25, 27-25 on Monday. Bailey Bruns led PBL in kills with 12 while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists and one block, Araya Stack had 14 digs and Leah Eyre had nine aces. The Oakwood junior varsity team defeated PBL...
OAKWOOD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL, Prairie Central football to face off in battle of unbeatens

PAXTON — Two state-ranked Illini Prairie Conference teams will face each other at Zimmerman Field at 7 p.m. Friday. Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda enter the week-six matchup with 5-0 records apiece. After week four, the Hawks were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press’ Class 3A poll while PBL was ranked No. 9.
PAXTON, IL
Saint Joseph, IL
Saint Joseph, IL
Paxton, IL
Illinois Sports
Paxton, IL
Sports
fordcountychronicle.com

Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork

CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
CISSNA PARK, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash

CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams each earned a win at Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday. The PBL eighth-grade team won 34-23 after leading 18-12 at halftime. Kylie Rust led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor Cole, Mikayla Ware and Hallee Johnson added nine, five and four points, respectively.
CLIFTON, IL
WCIA

Golf cart parade to honor Danville native

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
COVINGTON, IN
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS volleyball loses 25-21, 25-16 to Salt Fork

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-16 to Salt Fork. The Falcons (3-13) started the first set on a 7-2 run as a block and a kill by Natalie DeSchepper and a block by Savannah Shumate helped the run. Shumate recorded a kill to make the score 8-5.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Janet Powell

Janet Powell, age 93, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Rankin, Illinois where she attended K-12 and graduated from Rankin High School. Janet married Joe H. Powell and farmed land in Rankin and Gifford, Illinois until their retirement to Smith Lake, Florida. Janet enjoyed fishing and gardening throughout her retirement years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
RANKIN, IL
Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
KWQC

Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
FAIRBURY, IL

