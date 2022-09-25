Read full article on original website
PBL JH girls basketball teams lose to Iroquois West
ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 30-19 to Iroquois West on Tuesday. Taylor Cole led the Panthers in scoring with nine points while Kyle Rust had six points and Emmy Bagwell and Gabi Barradas each had two points. The PBL seventh-grade girls lost 27-10 to Iroquois...
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 over Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 Tuesday over Hoopeston Area. “It was a good game for everybody,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. In the 25th minute, Zach Barnes scored the go-ahead goal for the Bunnies (14-4-1) off an Isaiah Johnson assist. “We were getting...
PBL XC’s Trixie Johnson, Aiden Kerr finish 10th at Spartan Classic
ST. JOSEPH — A taste of the roads during cross country season — in a good way. Most athletes that have competed in the Spartan Classic would have to agree that race is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, course of the year. “It was definitely...
PBL, Prairie Central football to face off in battle of unbeatens
PAXTON — Two state-ranked Illini Prairie Conference teams will face each other at Zimmerman Field at 7 p.m. Friday. Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda enter the week-six matchup with 5-0 records apiece. After week four, the Hawks were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press’ Class 3A poll while PBL was ranked No. 9.
GCMS volleyball loses 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont
TREMONT – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-15 to Tremont on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had nine digs and one kill for GCMS (3-14, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills and one block, Sophia Ray had six assists, three kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace and Rylee Stephens had three assists, two digs and one ace.
PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Oakwood
FITHIAN — Oakwood defeated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team 25-22, 10-25, 27-25 on Monday. Bailey Bruns led PBL in kills with 12 while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists and one block, Araya Stack had 14 digs and Leah Eyre had nine aces. The Oakwood junior varsity team defeated PBL...
PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams each earned a win at Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday. The PBL eighth-grade team won 34-23 after leading 18-12 at halftime. Kylie Rust led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor Cole, Mikayla Ware and Hallee Johnson added nine, five and four points, respectively.
Cissna Park loses in two sets to Salt Fork
CATLIN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 to Salt Fork on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and 10 digs for the Timberwolves (20-2, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had three aces and 25 assists. Salt Fork def. Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23.
Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
Golf cart parade to honor Danville native
COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
Obituary: Janet Powell
Janet Powell, age 93, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Rankin, Illinois where she attended K-12 and graduated from Rankin High School. Janet married Joe H. Powell and farmed land in Rankin and Gifford, Illinois until their retirement to Smith Lake, Florida. Janet enjoyed fishing and gardening throughout her retirement years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Crash kills three
— A crash between a car and a grain truck in rural Christian County Monday afternoon killed the truck driver, a passenger in each vehicle, and injured the car’s driver. The lone survivor was airlifted to a hospital. The car and truck collided at the intersection of two county...
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
Small fire sparks on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
Some Danville roadway crossings closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville has announced temporary closures on some roadway crossings starting Tuesday. The Norfolk Southern Railroad has informed the city they will temporary close the roadway crossings for ungraded rail maintenance of their tracks. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022 a number of street crossings will start to close. The […]
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Fire damages Morton garage
MORTON, Ill. – A garage was reported damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in Morton. Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly says the blaze broke out near Delwood and Fourth Streets. The fire was contained to the garage, but Kelly tells 25 News occupants of one home may be displaced.
Bloomington police find missing teen
UPDATE — 12:00 p.m. — Bloomington police said Aaron Beaty was located Monday. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Bloomington early Monday morning, and police need the community’s help to find him. According to police, Aaron J. Beaty snuck out of...
