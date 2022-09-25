Read full article on original website
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw In A Blowout Win Over North Carolina
Hey, there fellow fans of a .500 football team! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got back to even this week with a solid road win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, and now get to return home and enjoy some cheeseburgers - maybe some pulled-pork sandwiches as well to keep the Carolina energy going.
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame VS North Carolina
Now we’ve got some Notre Dame football data to be excited about. While Week’s analysis provided us with some breadcrumbs to believe that things were turning around for the 2022 Irish football program (particularly the offense), the data coming out of Week 4’s 45-32 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels paints dare I say a rosy picture of the team’s progression. Across the board, it was a really good Saturday for the team and ND fandom alike.
Comments / 0