Now we’ve got some Notre Dame football data to be excited about. While Week’s analysis provided us with some breadcrumbs to believe that things were turning around for the 2022 Irish football program (particularly the offense), the data coming out of Week 4’s 45-32 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels paints dare I say a rosy picture of the team’s progression. Across the board, it was a really good Saturday for the team and ND fandom alike.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO