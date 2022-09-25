Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO