The Mariners come back to town this week having gone 3-7 on their final road trip of the season … and appear to be skidding toward the playoffs anyways. Teeth are clenched and eyes squeezed shut as fans force ourselves to demonstrate the optimism we know is warranted but still struggle to muster. It is indeed warranted, however, as the team heads back for a final electric homestand that should include the returns of team WAR leaders Eugenio Suárez and Julio Rodríguez. The Mariners’ FanGraphs playoff odds are 99.9%, and their magic number is six.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO