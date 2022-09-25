Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Spencerville blanks Sidney Fairlawn in shutout performance
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Spencerville bottled Sidney Fairlawn 3-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Spencerville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Swanton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bryan
Swanton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Bryan in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Bryan and Swanton faced off on October 7, 2021 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Archbold earns stressful win over Metamora Evergreen
Mighty close, mighty fine, Archbold wore a victory shine after clipping Metamora Evergreen 5-4 in Ohio boys soccer on September 27. Metamora Evergreen authored a promising start, taking a 2-1 advantage over Archbold at the end of the first half.
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
13abc.com
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
swantonenterprise.com
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location
Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delphos school board hears updates
DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
13abc.com
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
sent-trib.com
Penta to host cruise-in car show
PERRYSBURG — The Transportation programs at Penta Career Center will host their 11th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Penta campus located at 9301 Buck Road. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
Comments / 0