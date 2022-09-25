Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Graham Mertz, offense sputters in 52-21 thrashing
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered their biggest loss of the 2022 campaign in their most-anticipated matchup, falling 52-21 to the Ohio State Buckeyes on a Saturday Night matchup. Here are the offensive grades for the Badgers in Week 4:. Quarterback: C. After a fairly strong start to the season, quarterback Graham...
Wisconsin Football: Badgers (obviously) don’t appear in latest college football rankings
Well, I’d like to be doing this post under different circumstances but unfortunately, I am not. Big ten teams that made this week's polls include Ohio State at #3, Michigan at #4, Penn State at #11, and Minnesota at #23. There is a lot of football left to be played, but I think that we can all agree that Ohio State is going to be virtually untouchable for most of the Big Ten season if they play like they did last Saturday. Michigan may be the only team with a shot at knocking them off later on this season and even that feels like a long shot.
Wisconsin Football: Three things we learned against Ohio State
Editors note: I (Tyler) am traveling for the ole 9-5 this week so posts may be a little delayed compared to other weeks, I appreciate your patience. For the third straight season, the Wisconsin Badgers are at or below .500 after their fourth game. These are also the only three seasons, 2020-2022, in the previous 20 going back to 2003 when the Badgers have lost more than one game within the first four. It’s been a long time, but this has become the new normal. Things need to change, quickly before Wisconsin starts to look more and more like Nebraska and less like a Big10 powerhouse.
Wisconsin Football Roundtable: Ohio State and other miseries
Ryan - No. Normally I would have turned it off, but I had to watch. Ok but seriously that was, frankly, an ass-whoopin'. What did you take from it? We’re there ANY positives at all?. Tyler - Meh, no. Braelon Allen had a good game, yeah but they still...
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 372: What needs to change for Wisconsin football? And how close are we to that change?
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, Tyler is once again joined by Adam Hefty to recap the Wisconsin/Ohio State contest from this past Saturday briefly (not much you can say about it really).
