Adrian Dominican Sisters endow scholarships for Siena Heights University students of color
ADRIAN — Siena Heights University recently received a $1 million gift from the Adrian Dominican Sisters to endow scholarships for students of color. The Adrian Dominican Sisters Endowed Scholarship for Black, Indigenous, People of Color will be available to undergraduate students of color with a preference to first-year students, a news release said.
