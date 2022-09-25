Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WBIR
Pride of the Southland band to perform free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band, one of the University of Tennessee's most iconic bands for its performances during Vols football games, will play a free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday. They will be at AT&T Field to support the Vols as they prepare to face...
WBIR
10Sports Blitz: Week Six Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunbright running back Gavin Crady and Heritage defensive back Kamron Moats are taking home 10Sports Blitz following impressive week six performances. Crady put up eye-popping numbers in the Tigers' win over Jellico on Friday. He tallied a whopping 332 yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns. He also went 3-for-5 passing for 50 yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions.
WBIR
Tennessee football ranked No. 8 in AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2006
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football continues to rise up in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, and the Vols are coming in at No. 8 following their victory against Florida. UT held off the Gators 38-33 inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night for its first win over Florida...
WBIR
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week following his outstanding performance in the Vols' win against Florida on Saturday. Hooker went 22-28 passing for a near-79-percent completion percentage and 349 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Carson Newman volleyball player scores spot on USA Deaf Volleyball team
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — At Carson Newman University, a student-athlete is celebrating after scoring a spot on a national volleyball team. Ella Gamble is a sophomore setter for the team. She committed to college in her senior year of high school. "I love the training because you have to...
WBIR
Emergency crews from East Tennessee are heading to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of emergency medical responders from across Tennessee are in Florida waiting for Hurricane Ian's arrival. This is a storm that weather experts say could strengthen to a category 4. Hurricane Ian is not expected to make landfall in Florida until Thursday. Emergency crews from across...
mycbs4.com
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report. Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder. A police report said that Gambino was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
Almost century-old songs recorded in Knoxville now streaming online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 1929 and 1930, the St. James Hotel in downtown Knoxville was a place where musicians of all kinds made their marks. It was a time when labels were looking for all kinds of new artists — trying to find a way to satisfy new musical tastes and make money while radio listening exploded to in popularity.
WBIR
'A fall festival for the ages' | Looking ahead to the Smoky Mountain Homecoming
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Friday, September 30, the Robert A. Tino gallery will open its grounds for all ages to enjoy. There, people will be able to attend the 17th annual Robert A. Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming. The fall festival will host more than 50 local artists,...
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville fundraiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance at a closed fundraiser at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
WCJB
NCFL emergency shelters prepare open ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Special needs and general population shelters open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Pinemount Elementary School - 324 SW Gabriel PlaceLake City, FL 32024. Special needs and general...
WBIR
'New' Market Square walking path includes bricks used more than a century ago in original Jackson Ave. ramps
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When visitors traverse the short Market Square walking path, surrounded by tall sawtooth oak trees and carefully landscaped bushes, they are actually stepping through history. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon posted about the walkway on Tuesday, sharing that many of the "new" red brick pavers used in...
Fentanyl test strips could make a difference in the fight against overdose deaths
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee will soon have another tool to combat the overdose crisis. Metro Drug Coalition said it's expecting to receive its first shipment of fentanyl test strips in the next month or two. "We've got to help them however we can," said Anthony Jackson Jr., the...
WBIR
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
WBIR
Deborah Gister to appear in court Wednesday
A woman charged with the death of a mummified man will appear in court. Police said they found the man dead under a tarp in north Knoxville in 2019.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Landlords voice opposition to city inspection program
Some property owners are speaking out and even threatening a lawsuit over Gainesville’s new rental permit program, which they say is violating rights and driving up rents. The pushback comes as the program nears its first anniversary next month. The city has continued to tweak the program, but critics say the changes are not enough to correct what they see as the program’s flaws.
Comments / 0