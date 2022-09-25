ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week Six Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunbright running back Gavin Crady and Heritage defensive back Kamron Moats are taking home 10Sports Blitz following impressive week six performances. Crady put up eye-popping numbers in the Tigers' win over Jellico on Friday. He tallied a whopping 332 yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns. He also went 3-for-5 passing for 50 yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions.
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
WBIR

Almost century-old songs recorded in Knoxville now streaming online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 1929 and 1930, the St. James Hotel in downtown Knoxville was a place where musicians of all kinds made their marks. It was a time when labels were looking for all kinds of new artists — trying to find a way to satisfy new musical tastes and make money while radio listening exploded to in popularity.
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
WBIR

KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance at a closed fundraiser at Zoo Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.
WBIR

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
WCJB

NCFL emergency shelters prepare open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Special needs and general population shelters open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Pinemount Elementary School - 324 SW Gabriel PlaceLake City, FL 32024. Special needs and general...
WBIR

Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Landlords voice opposition to city inspection program

Some property owners are speaking out and even threatening a lawsuit over Gainesville’s new rental permit program, which they say is violating rights and driving up rents. The pushback comes as the program nears its first anniversary next month. The city has continued to tweak the program, but critics say the changes are not enough to correct what they see as the program’s flaws.
