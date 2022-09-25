Read full article on original website
3 takeaways from Bruins preseason opener
The team finds standout outings despite lack of finish. A handful of Boston Bruins had a chance to make an initial impression during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Indeed, the Bruins had garnered a handful of quality chances against Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem of Felix Sandstrom and Troy Grosenick....
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Watch Bruins’ A.J. Greer Score Game-Winning Goal Vs. Rangers
Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer is making a solid case to make the NHL roster. Greer, a Boston University alum, scored two goals in the Bruins’ overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, including the game winner. The 25-year-old has stood out for more than just his...
ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S ‘C'
When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck
After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
Which key New York Rangers to watch in preseason match versus Bruins
The New York Rangers take to the ice at TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins in their second of six preseason games. After a rousing 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, several familiar faces will be back in the lineup tonight. Jimmy Vesey, Gustav Rydahl, Vitali Kravtsov, Ryan Carpenter, and Bobby Trivigno are playing in the back to back contests.
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley crushes his preseason debut with the NHL’s LA Kings
Barring injury to either or both of the Los Angeles Kings’ projected goaltending tandem, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley is likely ticketed to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate. Monday, on a night when one of those projected starters, Cal Petersen, left a preseason game...
INSIDER REVEALS 2023 TRADE DEADLINE WITH A SLIGHT MODIFICATION
NHL Insider Chris Johnston announced today that the 2023 Trade Deadline will be on Friday, March 3 at 3:00pm eastern:. The league switching the weekday from Monday to Friday is the only real noteworthy change; the past four deadlines have fallen on a Monday. Perhaps it is a marketing ploy...
Bruins Preseason: 3 Standout Players Vs. Flyers
The Boston Bruins took to the ice on Sept. 24, 2022 for their first game since their season ended in the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes in May. Though the result was a loss, there was still a lot to like in how the Bruins played. Admittedly, the game only saw a few of both teams’ regular contributors play, but it was still an encouraging result nonetheless.
Cassidy on Golden Knights' First Preseason Game
The Vegas Golden Knights loss their first preseason game at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1.
SHANE WRIGHT WAS FRUSTRATED AT CAMP AFTER BEING BESTED BY AHL COACH IN DRILL
Just before the latest NHL draft, fans got a sense of the player they were getting in Shane Wright. He was slated to go 1st overall, and he made it very clear that he felt he deserved that position. He went fourth overall, and wasn't too pleased about it, something he also expressed. IN this year's rookie camp, it seems Seattle Kraken's youngsters got a sense of what Wright will be like as a teammate.
NHL
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
TEAMS MADE AWARE OF POTENTIAL SALARY CAP INCREASES, PLUS PROJECTIONS THROUGH 2026
Insider Elliotte Friedman comes through with another banger, reporting that NHL teams received guidance from the league today on possible changes to the salary cap. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently appeared on the 32 Thoughts podcast and discussed possible changes:. "I've seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me...
WILLIAM NYLANDER TO MAKE EQUIPMENT CHANGE AFTER BATTLING MIGRAINES LAST SEASON
William Nylander is reportedly making an equipment change to combat debilitating migraines he has been suffering. As a means of mitigating and overcoming these migraines, Nylander is switching to a tinted visor full-time in '22-23. Nylander, who will be 27 at season's end, is a polarizing enough player for fans,...
LIGHTNING TO MOVE TRAINING CAMP, CHANGE PRE-SEASON GAMES AS HURRICANE IAN SET TO MAKE LANDFALL ON WEDNESDAY
On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that their home games on Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday against Nashville have been postponed due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is currently rated as a Category 3 by the National Hurricane Center and it set to make landfall...
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
