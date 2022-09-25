ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KEEL Radio

Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes

A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
PRINCETON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Caddo Parish, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
Caddo Parish, LA
Society
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
County
Caddo Parish, LA
State
Arkansas State
City
Hosston, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Pets & Animals
101.5 KNUE

VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX

Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
MARSHALL, TX
q973radio.com

Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?

We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddo#Microchips#Hosston Off I 49
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

German Shepherd Pup Seeks Active, Loving Family in Shreveport

Annie Puppy is a 6-8-month-old puppy seeking a fun, active, and loving family. Potential suitors must like long walks, pretty much anywhere, frequent petting, and a fenced yard in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Are you looking for love? Annie Puppy is. Could you be a potential match? You can meet Annie...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
KSLA

Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Man Shot Sunday While Driving On I-20 In Shreveport

While I'm not sure if you have ever considered this possibility, it has certainly occurred to me. Has Shreveport gotten so dangerous that simply driving down one of the city's roads get a person shot?. The answer, sad, but true, is yes. It just happened yesterday for sixty one year...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pedestrian Struck and Killed, Man Finds Body on Roof of SUV After Driving to Work

Vehicle accidents that involve pedestrians are bad enough, but this may be one of the worst cases that we've ever seen. According to KLTV, a pedestrian in Longview, TX was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle. This wasn't necessarily a hit-and-run accident because the driver of the vehicle claims that he didn't even realize he hit anyone as he continued on his commute to work.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Red River Revel to offer larger downtown experience with Revel+. Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy