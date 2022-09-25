ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosston, LA

KSLA

Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Hosston, LA
KSLA

PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 Jobs Map

(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Red River Revel to offer larger downtown experience with Revel+. Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Sunny skies here at home while Hurricane Ian nears landfall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Ready for more beautiful weather? That’s the good news I hope will help you crest the middle of the week. Sunny skies, blue skies, and very little cloud cover are expected today here in the ArkLaTex. Highs today in the mid-80s are expected and it will be comfortable as well since we are seeing low humidity. Clear skies tonight as well and it’ll be cool, similar to the last couple of nights and mornings, with lows in the low and mid-50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA

