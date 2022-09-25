Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State’s Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas talk Boston College, preview Wake Forest
Coming off a 44-14 win last weekend over the Boston College Eagles, the Florida State Seminoles look to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a top-25 matchup this Saturday at home. Defensive backs Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas spoke about the victory and also previewed what they expect from Wake Forest.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU vs. Wake Forest still a go ahead of Hurricane Ian
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators talk Wake Forest, Boston College win
The Florida State Seminoles, reeling off a blowout win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday, are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this weekend. The ‘Noles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida and look to improve on their 4-0 record and improve on their No. 23 ranking.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released
Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles. Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: The Seminoles are on hurricane watch
FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest. The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes. FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7. Adam Fuller...
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks 4-0 start, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media today ahead of this weekend's matchup against the no. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Coming off a late-night romp against the Boston College Eagles (44-14) Norvell had this to say “I mean, I’m proud of this team. That’s what I care about. For us, you know, are we approaching each day to go out there and maximize what we have in front of us.”
Tomahawk Nation
Hurricane Ian updates: FSU is confident in safely hosting, playing Wake Forest
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread
Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: FSU is ranked and 4-0 — now the hard part starts
Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, having just blown out the Boston College Eagles in front of a sold-out crowd to start 4-0 (2-0 ACC) for the first time since 2015. FSU also has a number next to its name for the first...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball lands Texas A&M Transfer Katie Dack
After entering the portal earlier in the month, slugger Katie Dack has made her new school clear. Announced by Dack on Monday, she’s transferring from Texas A&M to be a Florida State Seminole in 2023. Coming out of high school in Colorado, Dack was a highly talented recruit. As...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ranked for first time since 2018
Florida State Seminoles football, having started the year 4-0, is currently enjoying status as the only undefeated D1 college football team in the state of Florida. The Seminoles have earned the mark with wins over the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and most recently, the Boston College Eagles — making them 4-0 (and 2-0 in the ACC) for the first time since 2015.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored vs. Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football is 4-0 after beating down the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s best start in seven years. The Seminoles now face a tough three-game stretch in conference play, starting off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). Wake very nearly entered into the matchup undefeated with a top 10 win under its belt, having lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in overtime.
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
birminghamtimes.com
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
