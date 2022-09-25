Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph and is centered about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. Landfall is expected late this morning or early this afternoon
KTVZ
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida
Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon. Ian is growing stronger and will approach Florida Wednesday as an...
KTVZ
Biden says his administration is ‘on alert and in action’ to help with Hurricane Ian
The White House is closely tracking Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward Florida, with President Joe Biden receiving regular updates and speaking with local officials in the storm’s projected path ahead of landfall in the United States. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian remains at Category 3. The storm’s...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Disney said that any partially used multi-day theme park tickets that were impacted by closures due to Hurricane Ian would be extended.
