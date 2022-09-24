ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Grand Canyon#Stomach Bug#The U S Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave

An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

The ultimate Route 66 road trip

Take your time exploring 'The Mother Road' with this ultimate Route 66 road trip itinerary. The most iconic American road trip is the 2,451-mile Route 66, one of America's original highways. Recently, this road well-traveled has faced a retro renaissance with renewed popularity from travelers eager for slow travel and a classic road trip.
TRAVEL
Fortune

Why COVID isn’t the flu (yet) in one brutal graph

Since COVID first hit the U.S., some have argued that the nascent disease is no more dangerous than the flu, which sweeps the U.S. every fall and winter. “This is a flu. This is like a flu,” former President Donald Trump insisted at a Feb. 26, 2020, press briefing, just as the virus hit the U.S. “It’s a little like a regular flu that we have flu shots for.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy