The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
Can It Snow In September? It May Sound Early, But Here's Where It Could Happen
Snow in September has been measured in many locations in the United States. A few cities experience snowfall in September fairly regularly. Signs of fall become more visible during September, and in some areas, that even includes a preview of winter with snowfall. While the first three weeks of...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
September Heat Surge to Bake Northwest
A "heat dome" parked over the Southwest and Great Basin is finally poised to break down by Friday and this weekend, meteorologists say.
Flu is expected to flare up in U.S. this winter, raising fears of a 'twindemic'
The flu virtually disappeared for two years as the pandemic raged. But influenza appears poised to stage a comeback this year in the U.S., threatening to cause a long-feared "twindemic." While the flu and the coronavirus are both notoriously unpredictable, there's a good chance COVID cases will surge again this...
Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave
An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
Dangerous, Historic Level Temperatures Expected in Western States
Meteorologist Josh Weiss told Newsweek that the current wave of heat is likely to be "a pretty long-lasting event."
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
The ultimate Route 66 road trip
Take your time exploring 'The Mother Road' with this ultimate Route 66 road trip itinerary. The most iconic American road trip is the 2,451-mile Route 66, one of America's original highways. Recently, this road well-traveled has faced a retro renaissance with renewed popularity from travelers eager for slow travel and a classic road trip.
How to enjoy fall festivities during the COVID pandemic
Skip the tailgate and go for a socially-distanced orchard excursion this fall. PixabaySome autumnal traditions can be riskier for your health than others.
Why COVID isn’t the flu (yet) in one brutal graph
Since COVID first hit the U.S., some have argued that the nascent disease is no more dangerous than the flu, which sweeps the U.S. every fall and winter. “This is a flu. This is like a flu,” former President Donald Trump insisted at a Feb. 26, 2020, press briefing, just as the virus hit the U.S. “It’s a little like a regular flu that we have flu shots for.”
