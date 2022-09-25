ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Tide 100.9 FM

11 Players of the Week Recognized by Alabama Coaches

Alabama football's coaching staff recognized 11 players of the week after Week 4 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen, and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Justin Eboigbe and Henry To'oTo'o of defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Malachi Moore, and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their efforts.
Tide 100.9 FM

Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars

Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Brandon Miller the Wave that Pushes the Tide Over the Top?

After a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, Nate Oats & company decided to completely revamp their roster. Bringing star transfers Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure into the program adds much needed leadership and experience. The Tide also took home the 3rd best recruiting class in the nation, signing Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, and top JUCO recruit Nick Pringle, but possibly the biggest X-Factor for this upcoming season is 5-star freshman Brandon Miller.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Tide 100.9 FM

Arkansas Wants First Ever ‘Red Out’ Game Against Alabama

Arkansas wants their fans out and wearing red at Razorback Stadium for their first ever 'red out' game in a top 25 SEC matchup against Alabama on Saturday. No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is going into the game coming off of a close loss last Saturday to No. 17 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With 1:35 left in the game, the Hogs kicked what would've been the go-ahead 42-yard field goal, but the ball hit the top of the right upright and bounced out, which resulted in them losing 23-21. The 1-1 conference record currently has Arkansas placed fifth in the SEC West, just ahead of Ole Miss, who hasn't played a conference game yet, and Mississippi State, who is 0-1 in conference play after a loss to LSU in Week 3.
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week

Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
Tide 100.9 FM

The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week

Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
Tide 100.9 FM

Could Bill O’Brien Be Out the Door Soon?

Could Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien be out the door soon?. According to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel, the Alabama staffer is a candidate for the newest open head coaching position. "Names for Georgia Tech coaching job: Jamey Chadwell, Bill O’Brien, Jeff Monken, Troy Calhoun, Bill Clark,...
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Ankle Injury

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Jones' third interception of the day with 1:55 left to go in the game. He was hit by Ravens defender Calais Campbell moments after throwing the ball and Campbell came down on top of Jones' foot.
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

