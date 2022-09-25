Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
11 Players of the Week Recognized by Alabama Coaches
Alabama football's coaching staff recognized 11 players of the week after Week 4 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen, and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Justin Eboigbe and Henry To'oTo'o of defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Malachi Moore, and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their efforts.
Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars
Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Is Brandon Miller the Wave that Pushes the Tide Over the Top?
After a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, Nate Oats & company decided to completely revamp their roster. Bringing star transfers Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure into the program adds much needed leadership and experience. The Tide also took home the 3rd best recruiting class in the nation, signing Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, and top JUCO recruit Nick Pringle, but possibly the biggest X-Factor for this upcoming season is 5-star freshman Brandon Miller.
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Arkansas Loses Defensive Back Ahead of Alabama Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Fayetteville Arkansas for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season this week. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last week and are putting on a "Red Out" in hopes of pulling off a big upset over the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Arkansas Wants First Ever ‘Red Out’ Game Against Alabama
Arkansas wants their fans out and wearing red at Razorback Stadium for their first ever 'red out' game in a top 25 SEC matchup against Alabama on Saturday. No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is going into the game coming off of a close loss last Saturday to No. 17 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With 1:35 left in the game, the Hogs kicked what would've been the go-ahead 42-yard field goal, but the ball hit the top of the right upright and bounced out, which resulted in them losing 23-21. The 1-1 conference record currently has Arkansas placed fifth in the SEC West, just ahead of Ole Miss, who hasn't played a conference game yet, and Mississippi State, who is 0-1 in conference play after a loss to LSU in Week 3.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Prepares For 2022-23 Season
The Alabama women’s basketball team had its first day of practice on Monday to prepare for the 2022-23 season. Alabama head coach, Kristy Curry, along with players Brittany Davis and Sarah Ashlee Barker sat down to talk with the media before practice started. “We’re really excited that the first...
Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week
Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week
Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
Could Bill O’Brien Be Out the Door Soon?
Could Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien be out the door soon?. According to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel, the Alabama staffer is a candidate for the newest open head coaching position. "Names for Georgia Tech coaching job: Jamey Chadwell, Bill O’Brien, Jeff Monken, Troy Calhoun, Bill Clark,...
Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Ankle Injury
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Jones' third interception of the day with 1:55 left to go in the game. He was hit by Ravens defender Calais Campbell moments after throwing the ball and Campbell came down on top of Jones' foot.
Former Alabama QBs Lead the Only Undefeated Teams In the NFL
Week 3 of the NFL ended with the New York Giants losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, bringing the number of undefeated teams in the league down to two: the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are led by former Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts respectively.
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
