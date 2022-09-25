Read full article on original website
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB
South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
The Heart of Mary School to host Fall Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Heart of Mary School is gearing up for their Fall Festival. Most Pure Heart of Mary Church & Heart of Mary School. Heart Of Mary School is the only Black Catholic/Private School in the. Mobile County area. It has a strong and storied history in the...
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
Opinion | Orange Beach officials still fighting same “Bad Ass” fight 20 years on
Teaching adults not born in the same millennium as yourself, while also staring down an impending 20-year high school class reunion (Go Dragons! Alabama School of Math and Science, class of ’03) is enough to make anyone feel old, the sort of old where your bones turn just a little bit more into dust with each new Tik Tok trend.
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world. This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one...
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
Phenix City, Ala., man arrested in Mobile for identity theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Phenix City, Ala., man after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity. According to authorities, officers responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 7765 Airport Blvd., around 12:34 p.m. Monday regarding Travis Vaughn Sopson, 42, attempting to open an account using someone’s else identity to obtain a loan.
The Side Hall with Wing – The Ultimate Mobile Townhouse
With 300-plus years of history, popular perceptions of what defines Mobile run the gamut. Among the most pervasive architectural manifestations of the city is the side hall with wing residential compound. At one time, over 400 of these domestic ensembles lined Mobile’s fashionable thoroughfares. Sadly, less than 40 examples survive today. The side hall with wing was — and still remains — the Port City’s equivalent to the Charleston single house and the New York City row house. Examining this property and the motivating factors behind its design, and spotlighting notable examples around the city, demonstrates the enduring appeal of this distinctive Mobile architectural idiom.
Citronelle love triangle results in two people shot
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A love triangle gone rogue in Citronelle, which resulted in a shooting. According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for...
Mobile PD searching for Marshall Alley shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Marshall Alley. Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in reference to one shot. According to authorities, the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The subject fled the scene on foot, police said.
Irvington family that lost home to fire in 2018 hit by tragedy again, losing young father
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Irvington is beset by tragedy for the second time in a few short years. Four years after the Willis family lost their home in a fire, they recently lost a young father to aggressive brain cancer. It’s hard to know what to say when you’ve lost the one […]
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
