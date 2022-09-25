ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB

South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
MOBILE, AL
Alt 101.7

Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama

There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

The Heart of Mary School to host Fall Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Heart of Mary School is gearing up for their Fall Festival. Most Pure Heart of Mary Church & Heart of Mary School. Heart Of Mary School is the only Black Catholic/Private School in the. Mobile County area. It has a strong and storied history in the...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Mobile, AL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Willie Roberts
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world. This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Louisiana Tech#South Alabama#Conference Usa#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs Fall#La Tech
WALA-TV FOX10

Phenix City, Ala., man arrested in Mobile for identity theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Phenix City, Ala., man after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity. According to authorities, officers responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 7765 Airport Blvd., around 12:34 p.m. Monday regarding Travis Vaughn Sopson, 42, attempting to open an account using someone’s else identity to obtain a loan.
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

The Side Hall with Wing – The Ultimate Mobile Townhouse

With 300-plus years of history, popular perceptions of what defines Mobile run the gamut. Among the most pervasive architectural manifestations of the city is the side hall with wing residential compound. At one time, over 400 of these domestic ensembles lined Mobile’s fashionable thoroughfares. Sadly, less than 40 examples survive today. The side hall with wing was — and still remains — the Port City’s equivalent to the Charleston single house and the New York City row house. Examining this property and the motivating factors behind its design, and spotlighting notable examples around the city, demonstrates the enduring appeal of this distinctive Mobile architectural idiom.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle love triangle results in two people shot

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A love triangle gone rogue in Citronelle, which resulted in a shooting. According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD searching for Marshall Alley shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Marshall Alley. Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in reference to one shot. According to authorities, the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The subject fled the scene on foot, police said.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy