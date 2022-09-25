ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Volleyball Falls To Conference Rival Vikings

Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Volleyball Falls To Conference Rival Vikings
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles College Lady Bears Stay hot at SIAC Crossover

Miles College Lady Bears Stay hot at SIAC Crossover
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Golf Posts Sixth Place Finish in Cleveland

Montevallo Women's Golf Posts Sixth Place Finish in Cleveland
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Golf Finishes Sixth in Jay Jennison Cup

Montevallo Men's Golf Finishes Sixth in Jay Jennison Cup
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Women's Golf Starts Season at MCC Women's Intercollegiate

BSC Women's Golf Starts Season at MCC Women's Intercollegiate
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1

Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
hooversun.com

Public invited to Hoover High 2022 homecoming parade

The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend its 2022 homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Oct. 6. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, proceed along Champions Way and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship,” SGA President Kyle Gullahorn said.
HOOVER, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

