thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Volleyball Falls To Conference Rival Vikings
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Miles College Lady Bears Stay hot at SIAC Crossover
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Golf Posts Sixth Place Finish in Cleveland
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Men's Golf Finishes Sixth in Jay Jennison Cup
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Women's Golf Starts Season at MCC Women's Intercollegiate
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Bham Now
Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1
Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Alabama Basketball is Ready to Work
Charles Bediako and Darius Miles discuss their improvements ahead of the season
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on what role Drew Sanders might’ve had if he stayed at Alabama
Every season Alabama sees several players enter the transfer portal as they explore other opportunities in their careers. Sometimes the writing is on the wall for certain players, but every once in a while there are some who catch people by surprise. Last season linebacker Drew Sanders entered the portal...
New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
hooversun.com
Public invited to Hoover High 2022 homecoming parade
The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend its 2022 homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Oct. 6. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, proceed along Champions Way and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship,” SGA President Kyle Gullahorn said.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
Crime Stoppers using direct mailers in quest for information in unsolved slaying of UAB researcher and others
Residents in Birmingham’s Woodlawn area will soon be receiving mailers aimed at solving one of the city’s murders. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is using the mailer to reach a targeted audience they believe could have vital information in the May shooting death of UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook Jr.
