West Hollywood is about to get another all-day cafe courtesy of an Orange County legend: John Secretan opened the first Zinc Cafe and Market with his mother Rosemarie in Laguna Beach in 1988. Now, the second Los Angeles location — the cafe also has an outpost in the Arts District, as well as one in Corona Del Mar — is set to open this Wednesday, September 28 on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Westbourne Drive. Secretan had been eyeing this specific location, which housed a Le Pain Quotidien for 20 years, and is elated that he can finally call the space his own.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO