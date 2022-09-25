Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Free ocean learning kits are available Saturday to students on Maui
One thousand free Grab & Go Ocean Learning kits will be distributed to students on Maui, Kaua’i and the Big Island on Oct. 1 at sites sponsored by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Fourth-graders on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi will receive them at public school classrooms....
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
mauinow.com
Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light
After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
RELATED PEOPLE
mauinow.com
Hilton Grand Vacations holds volunteer workday with Habitat for Humanity
Team Members from Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity Maui to volunteer and help build a new home for a local family. Hilton Grand Vacations team members spent seven hours volunteering on their day off to paint and complete other handy-work for a house being built in Kula.
mauinow.com
4.5 Hawaiʻi earthquake is part of seismic swarm, no apparent impact on volcanoes
A magnitude-4.5 earthquake reported at around 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, is part of a seismic swarm under the Pāhala area that has been ongoing since 2019, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The HVO reports the quake occurred 6 miles ENE of Pāhala at a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
bigislandnow.com
‘Quite a Jewel:ʻ County Offered Chance to Buy Keauhou Bay Property in Kona
Fifteen years ago, Ed and Rhonnie Rapoza could have built two beach homes on waterfront property they owned off Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kailua-Kona. But the owners of Island Land Co. thought the prime real estate should be sold to a particular buyer: the County of Hawaiʻi. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Maui Farm Benefits from Ohana Fuels ‘Do Good’ campaign
The Maui Farm was the latest recipient of Ohana Fuels’ ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ Community Giving Program, receiving $6,026 from gasoline sales and carwashes during the second quarter. The Maui Farm provides transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered programs to help families become and remain self-sufficient. The Maui...
mauinow.com
Monkeypod Kitchen honored for volunteerism in South and West Maui
Monkeypod Kitchen is the recipient of the Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award from the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District, in recognition of the business’ multiyear and multi-segment volunteerism for the Adopt-A-Highway program. The popular restaurant founded by renowned...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State seeks hefty fine against Navy for repeated sewage discharges from treatment plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is seeking to slap the Navy with an $8.7 million fine for a long list of alleged violations associated with its NAVFAC Hawaii Wastewater Treatment Plant near Pearl Harbor, including discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters hundreds of times. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandproud.com
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he’s been training for the past four years. On June 21, he left Monterey, California, to solo paddle across 2,400...
Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i
Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
mauinow.com
Man who helped set up MEO business and farmworker programs visits Maui nonprofit
John Arnold, who helped Maui Economic Opportunity establish its business development and migrant farmworker programs, brought staff and board members from his Arizona-based nonprofit to Maui last week, where he met with local nonprofits, businesses and government agencies. Arnold is the CEO and founder of Portable Practical Educational Preparation, which...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
Comments / 0