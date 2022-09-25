ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Free ocean learning kits are available Saturday to students on Maui

One thousand free Grab & Go Ocean Learning kits will be distributed to students on Maui, Kaua’i and the Big Island on Oct. 1 at sites sponsored by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Fourth-graders on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi will receive them at public school classrooms....
ENVIRONMENT
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
LAHAINA, HI
Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light

After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
WAILEA, HI
Hilton Grand Vacations holds volunteer workday with Habitat for Humanity

Team Members from Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity Maui to volunteer and help build a new home for a local family. Hilton Grand Vacations team members spent seven hours volunteering on their day off to paint and complete other handy-work for a house being built in Kula.
KULA, HI
Maui Farm Benefits from Ohana Fuels ‘Do Good’ campaign

The Maui Farm was the latest recipient of Ohana Fuels’ ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ Community Giving Program, receiving $6,026 from gasoline sales and carwashes during the second quarter. The Maui Farm provides transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered programs to help families become and remain self-sufficient. The Maui...
HAWAII STATE
Monkeypod Kitchen honored for volunteerism in South and West Maui

Monkeypod Kitchen is the recipient of the Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award from the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District, in recognition of the business’ multiyear and multi-segment volunteerism for the Adopt-A-Highway program. The popular restaurant founded by renowned...
WAILEA, HI
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
Advocacy
Society
Environment
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he’s been training for the past four years. On June 21, he left Monterey, California, to solo paddle across 2,400...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i

Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
Man who helped set up MEO business and farmworker programs visits Maui nonprofit

John Arnold, who helped Maui Economic Opportunity establish its business development and migrant farmworker programs, brought staff and board members from his Arizona-based nonprofit to Maui last week, where he met with local nonprofits, businesses and government agencies. Arnold is the CEO and founder of Portable Practical Educational Preparation, which...
CHARITIES
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI

