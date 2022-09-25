Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KRDO
The Pueblo ‘Toy Bowl’ collects donations for southern Colorado families in need
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the 43rd straight year bikers and local law enforcement are teaming up for the annual Pueblo Toy Bowl. The Toy Bowl is held each year at Dutch Clark Stadium. There, two teams will square off on the gridiron for the enjoyment of all those in...
KRDO
Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
KRDO
Pueblo Historical Ghost Walk back with proceeds going towards ending domestic violence
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Historical Ghost Walk is back to share some spooky stories for a good cause. Since 2004, the Ghost Walk has been raising money for the Pueblo Domestic Violence Community Task Force. The organization's goal is to eliminate domestic violence in the Steel City. This...
KRDO
Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo invites people to guess Bailey the giraffe’s due date
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is inviting the community to guess when the newest resident at the zoo will arrive. On Sept. 15, the CMZoo announced that 10-year-old Bailey, a reticulated giraffe, was expecting. The new calf will be the seventh member of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's reticulated giraffe herd.
KRDO
Giant ‘M’ returns to mountainside to celebrate 150th anniversary of the Manitou Springs School District
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A school tradition that was put on hiatus for decades is returning to Manitou Springs and the Manitou Springs School District this year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the district. A giant 'M' will return to the mountainside next to the water tower in...
KRDO
On-the-Spot Job Offers at October 6th Tek Experts Hiring Event
(Sponsored Content) Leading global technical support company Tek Experts is hosting a hiring event at their office at 6860 Campus Drive, Suite 300, in Colorado Springs this coming Thursday, October 6th from 2:30 – 6:30pm. The company is seeking talent in the Colorado Springs area who are interested in...
KRDO
Son asks 911 dispatcher to bring “cleanup crew” after allegedly stabbing mother, man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Court documents are revealing chilling new details about a double murder in a northern Colorado Springs neighborhood last week. Police say, Cody Lee Parker, 31, stabbed his mom and a 79-year-old man, and then called 911 and told the dispatcher to "bring a cleanup crew." When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Families of murder victims hold memorial to honor their loved ones on National Day of Remembrance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement and families and friends of murder victims, all gathered Sunday night to remember the lives of those lost to homicide. The annual memorial, hosted by Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY), took place at Life Church of Colorado Springs in connection with the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. At the event, the families were welcomed to take the podium to share about their personal experiences.
KRDO
Colorado Springs City Council to vote on increasing natural gas rates proposal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, members of the Colorado Springs City Council will vote on a natural gas rates increase. Colorado Springs Utilities said, if approved, the increase will begin Oct. 1 and continue through March 1. The utility company said the spike will be similar to the rate...
KRDO
Pueblo Police: Victim in shooting near 15th St. dies
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim of a shooting in the city's Midtown neighborhood had died. Monday, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 15th St. on reports of a shooting. Once in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter St.
KRDO
Man arrested in Colorado Springs deadly double stabbing, charged with mother’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of one of two victims in a deadly stabbing. On Sept. 22, at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. At the scene, CSPD says officers found two adults in need of immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
KRDO
One person shot in Pueblo’s Midtown neighborhood, no arrests made
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO -- One person was hospitalized Mondy afternoon after a shooting in Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department, one person was shot in the 1400 block of Baxter St., right off of W. 15th St. At this time, no one has been arrested. Police say they're unsure...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ near Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at Flintridge Dr. and Academy Blvd. Monday afternoon. The Falcon substation of the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed to KRDO that the bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, a nearby shopping...
KRDO
Dog dies and a man is seriously injured after an RV fire in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) had deputies respond to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Second Rd. just before 11 p.m. on Sept 26. The PCSO says that a 51-year-old man suffered serious burns after the RV he was living in caught...
KRDO
Austin Bluffs and surrounding roads closed due to traffic accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) currently has Eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy from S Nevada Ave to Mallow Rd as well as Northbound Mallow Rd to Austin Bluffs Pkwy closed. CSPD says that this is due to a traffic accident. CSPD is asking people to...
KRDO
Colorado Springs fire crews responding to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire. CSFD says that the fire is at 4265 N Carefree Cr. at the Quail Creek Condos. As of 4:33 p.m., the fire is out. CSFD says that there are no injuries at this...
KRDO
Suspect in multiple Colorado Springs bank robberies arrested after multi-year investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-year bank robbery investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has culminated with an arrest. According to CSPD, four banks in the Colorado Springs area were robbed between Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2020 by the same male suspect. During each of the robberies, the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured.
KRDO
Driver of a fatal motorcycle crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 22, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a traffic accident where a motorcycle collided with a van at the intersection of E Platte and N Murray Blvd. CSPD investigation revealed that the van was making a left-hand turn and struck...
Comments / 0