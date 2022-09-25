ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
KRDO

On-the-Spot Job Offers at October 6th Tek Experts Hiring Event

(Sponsored Content) Leading global technical support company Tek Experts is hosting a hiring event at their office at 6860 Campus Drive, Suite 300, in Colorado Springs this coming Thursday, October 6th from 2:30 – 6:30pm. The company is seeking talent in the Colorado Springs area who are interested in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Families of murder victims hold memorial to honor their loved ones on National Day of Remembrance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement and families and friends of murder victims, all gathered Sunday night to remember the lives of those lost to homicide. The annual memorial, hosted by Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY), took place at Life Church of Colorado Springs in connection with the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. At the event, the families were welcomed to take the podium to share about their personal experiences.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police: Victim in shooting near 15th St. dies

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim of a shooting in the city's Midtown neighborhood had died. Monday, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 15th St. on reports of a shooting. Once in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter St.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

One person shot in Pueblo’s Midtown neighborhood, no arrests made

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO -- One person was hospitalized Mondy afternoon after a shooting in Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department, one person was shot in the 1400 block of Baxter St., right off of W. 15th St. At this time, no one has been arrested. Police say they're unsure...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Suspect in multiple Colorado Springs bank robberies arrested after multi-year investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-year bank robbery investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has culminated with an arrest. According to CSPD, four banks in the Colorado Springs area were robbed between Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2020 by the same male suspect. During each of the robberies, the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Driver of a fatal motorcycle crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 22, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a traffic accident where a motorcycle collided with a van at the intersection of E Platte and N Murray Blvd. CSPD investigation revealed that the van was making a left-hand turn and struck...

