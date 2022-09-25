Klamath Union wears down in second half of 47-7 loss to defending 4A champion Marshfield

Read full article on original website
Crook County Cowgirl soccer hits tough stretch
The Crook County Cowgirls team sputters as their coach has to take leave due to an emergencyIt was a tough week for the Crook County High School girls soccer team. Following last Saturday's match with Klamath Union, the Cowgirls learned that they would be without their head coach, Mary Buell, for the next couple weeks due to a family emergency. Then on Tuesday the Cowgirls fell 8-0 on the road at The Dalles. "As soon as the ball got kicked off everyone was just lazing around and not going to the ball," said sophomore midfielder Salma Sacco....
