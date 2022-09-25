Read full article on original website
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
WATCH: Brian Lindgren, Jam Griffin, and Tyjon Lindsey Preview No. 12 Utah
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
