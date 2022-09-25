Read full article on original website
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Trader Joe’s Just Came Out with My New Favorite Drink
It’s not often that a grocery run causes such a physical reaction within me that I actually jump, but that was before Trader Joe’s started carrying these frozen instant boba kits. No, your eyes don’t deceive you. You can now pick up your very own instant brown sugar...
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
thecountrycook.net
Upside Down Apple Cake
This Upside Down Apple Cake is layered with a brown sugar, pecan and apple topping, baked until golden brown then flipped over for a light, fluffy and glazed cake!. I love fall and all the flavors that come with it! This Upside Down Apple Cake is full of flavor and super easy. It looks impressive but is far easier to make than you might think. The best part is it uses a boxed cake mix that we really jazz up! This is one cake that you do not want to pass up. I love upside down cakes and since apple is one of my favorite flavors, I had to share with you this scrumptious recipe. If you are looking for a new fall apple dessert then you have to whip up this Upside Down Apple Cake recipe! It is autumn in cake form!
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
msn.com
Air Fry Your Frozen Shrimp Without Thawing Them First
Shrimp is an incredible source of weeknight protein. It cooks fast, tastes great, and can be served alongside pretty much any carb or vegetable your throw at it. It also takes well to a wide variety of seasonings—Cajun shrimp, Old Bay shrimp, garlic shrimp, soy-ginger shrimp—and can be cooked in five-to-10 minutes from completely frozen, right in your air fryer.
thepioneerwoman.com
Cheesecake Brownies
Cheesecake brownies are proof that you can, in fact, make brownies even better. (Doesn't cheesecake make everything better?) This sweet treat tops fudge-y brownies with fluffy cheesecake, then swirls the two together. Here's a trick to keep the layers flat and even: freeze the brownie batter in the pan for a few minutes before adding the cheesecake and baking. Add these to your Christmas desserts to-do list (maybe with some crushed peppermints on top for some festive flare) or enjoy anytime the craving strikes for a chocolate dessert.
How to Make a Copycat Version of the Original Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
If you’re anything like me, you’ve made many drives to The Cheesecake Factory not to dine in, but to get in line for a slice of cheesecake from the pastry case to take home. Since there are dozens of enticing options to choose from, it can be tough to pick a single flavor. Usually I go with Oreo Dream Extreme or Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Galore.
12tomatoes.com
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake
That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
Million Dollar Pie
Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name. A...
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
thepioneerwoman.com
Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pineapple Cake
When it comes to simple dessert recipes it doesn’t get much easier than this! Just three core ingredients are all you need for this Angel Pineapple Cake that comes together in a matter of minutes. One of my favorite things about it is that you can keep the ingredients on hand at all times. Cake mix and a can of pineapple? Shelf stable! And we’re the kind of household that always has at least one tub of cool whip in the back of the freezer! Voilá, a homemade treat at a moment’s notice.
msn.com
Best smoothie recipes for seniors
When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
thecountrycook.net
Homemade Breakfast Sausage
Making your own Homemade Breakfast Sausage is so much easier than you might think and has so much flavor! It only takes a few minutes to make and doesn't require any special equipment!. A TASTY HOMEMADE BREAKFAST TREAT. Hands down, this Homemade Breakfast Sausage is so much better than anything...
recipesgram.com
Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
therecipecritic.com
Impossible Pie
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Don’t be fooled by the name, this impossible pie is one of the easiest pies you’ll ever make! Called “impossible” because it magically forms its own crust, you can have this pie ready for the oven in just 7 minutes. This pie is a classic for a reason- the creamy custard filling and crunchy topping are irresistible!
