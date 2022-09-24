Jacksonville State's Cross Country continues solid season, performs exceptionally well at Queen City Invite

JSU reported its largest ever freshman class at 1,941 students on Tuesday, according to Jessica Wiggins, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management. In 2021, the University reported its largest-ever enrollment, at 9,540 students for the fall term, and its largest-ever freshmen class at 1,818. Beginning fall 2022 another big freshman class has arrived which brings the student body total to 9,633, according to JSU’s social media.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO