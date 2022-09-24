Jacksonville State's Cross Country continues solid season, performs exceptionally well at Queen City Invite

Read full article on original website
Coach Rodriguez and the JSU Football team moves on from amazing win over Nicholls State, looks forward to revenge against Kennesaw State
Jacksonville State’s head football coach Rich Rodriguez talked to the media Tuesday regarding his team’s big win over Nicholls State this past weekend. Jacksonville State used an outstanding first half to carry them to a 52-21 road win in Thibodaux, Louisiana. “I thought our guys handled the trip...
Gamecocks march into Louisiana, stampede over Nicholls State
On Saturday, September 24th, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks dominated the Nicholls State Colonels, at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Gamecocks went into the game looking to rebound from last weekend's disappointing loss to Tulsa, and they did just that by decimating Nicholls, 52-21. To start the game...
JSU hits record enrollment once again
JSU reported its largest ever freshman class at 1,941 students on Tuesday, according to Jessica Wiggins, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management. In 2021, the University reported its largest-ever enrollment, at 9,540 students for the fall term, and its largest-ever freshmen class at 1,818. Beginning fall 2022 another big freshman class has arrived which brings the student body total to 9,633, according to JSU’s social media.
