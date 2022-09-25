Titanic Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X clash incoming as Raptor Lake takes command of PassMark's single-thread performance chart

The official launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is two weeks ahead and, until then, the sale of these video cards is under embargo. However, it looks like some of the units that were delivered to various retailers so far managed to slip through and they already surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, the prices asked for these trophies are quite high: over US$2,500 for a Gigabyte-made RTX 4090 that was recently sold in Hong Kong.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO