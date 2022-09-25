Deal | Budget-friendly MSI Alpha 17 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M on sale with a steep US$459 discount

Read full article on original website
Ryzen 9 7950X hailed by AMD as a Cinebench record-breaker on LN2
AMD Benchmark Gaming Desktop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Raptor Lake. The Ryzen 9 7950X has been dogged by leaks pointing to potentially class-leading scores on benchmarks such as Cinebench long before its official announcement. Now, AMD has effectively validated these claims by releasing its own in-house results for the new top-end processor using LN2.
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles by AYANEO to ship starting in December
Just as expected, the new AYANEO handheld PC gaming consoles are launching via a crowdfunding campaign. Those who hurry to place their orders can take advantage of Super Early Bird and Early Bird deals, with shipments scheduled to kick off in December. While both the AYANEO GEEK and AYANEO 2...
Intel Raptor Lake-H Core i7-13700H and Core i9-13900HK leak indicates minor gains in single-core and largely similar multi-core scores as Alder Lake-H
Intel is all set to launch the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors for the desktop, but the mobile variants are apparently already cooking in Intel's labs for release as early as end-2022. We are now seeing Geekbench entries for two Raptor Lake-H processors — the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK.
LG A2 OLED TV review highlights small improvements over last year's model
Thanks to a moderately improved peak HDR brightness as well as a few software-based changes, this year's LG A2 seems to remain a decent choice for bargain hunters who are looking for a budget-friendly OLED TV with perfect black levels. Television sets with a high-contrast OLED panel usually cost a...
Intel Innovation | Intel Arc A770 desktop graphics card finally gets an official price and launch date
Calling Intel's Arc line of graphics cards delayed would be a bit of an understatement, given how long they've been in the rumour mill. While a few odd graphics cards have made it to markets in a limited capacity, Intel was reluctant to launch it globally. Now, the company has finally announced the price and availability of the flagship Arc A770.
ZTE Axon 30S presented with a notch-free display and Android 12 at an affordable price
ZTE has unveiled the Axon 30S in China, a few months after the global releases of the Axon 40 Pro and the Axon 40 Ultra. While the Axon 30S sits within an older generation of ZTE smartphones, it shares a few features with the Axon 40 Pro and the Axon 40 Ultra. However, the Axon 30S also appears to be a re-branded Axon 30 5G.
Cyberpunk 4090: Three custom-designed GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are up for grabs thanks to Nvidia and CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in its player base shortly after its Edgerunner update and the corresponding anime became available. The sudden reinterest in Cyberpunk 2077 has piqued Nvidia's interest. It has now partnered with CD Projekt Red to give away three themed GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. However, this isn't a bog-standard giveaway and involves some in-game legwork in Cyberpunk 2077.
Xiaomi 13 Pro tipped to launch with 120W charging thanks to a new 3C listing
Xiaomi is allegedly racing to sync the announcement of its latest premium Android smartphones to that of their alleged new processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Now, this rumor may have more weight than ever, as the 12 Pro's successor may have led its series into 3C-approved status. The Chinese...
AMD's RX 6800 XT could match an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti thanks to new Hydra Radeon Monster Profile GPU OC tool
RMP is developed by 1usmus, the creator of the Clock Tuner for Ryzen and more recently the upgraded Hydra OC tool. Through a unique combination of GDDR undervolting and core overclocking, RMP promises consistent performance gains that would see an RX 6800 XT match Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti, but a hefty non-reference cooling solution is also needed.
Sony PlayStation 5 developer kit with display and 2.5 TB SSD highlighted in new video
Macho Nacho Productions has obtained a Sony PlayStation 5 developer kit, albeit seemingly not the unit that appeared on eBay in August 2021. For reference, the seller ended the eBay listing early and never delivered the unit to the highest bidder. Incidentally, Macho Nacho Productions decided against revealing how he got his hands on this particular dev kit.
Logitech leaks unreleased Xbox Series X model
To date, Microsoft offers the Xbox Series X in one standard colour, as well as in a few special edition liveries. However, a recent Logitech advert for the new Astro A30 gaming headset suggests that Microsoft has developed a second colour. As the image above highlights, Logitech has pictured the Xbox Series X in white, an unreleased option even for special edition models.
Intel i9-13900K to cost US$40 less than AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X, as revealed by leaked Newegg pre-order prices
Intel is expected to unveil the gen 13 Core desktop processors codenamed Raptor Lake at its Innovation even later today and, judging by the prices that just popped up on Newegg, big retailers may be allowed to accept pre-orders immediately after the official reveal. Moreover, Intel really intends to stay competitive at least price-wise, as Newegg’s listing show that the flagship Raptor Lake CPUs could end up costing less than AMD’s freshly launched Ryzen 9 7950X.
Optoma GT2160HDR 4K UHD short throw gaming projector has super-ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio
Optoma has launched the GT2160HDR, a 4K UHD short-throw gaming projector. Thanks to a 0.496 throw ratio, the gadget can produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image at a distance of 1.1 m (~3.6 ft) from the screen. With support for HDR and HLG, the device can throw pictures from 100-in to 300-in (~254 to 762 cm) across, in aspect ratios such as 21:9 ultra-wide and 32:9 super-ultra-wide. The device has a maximum brightness of 4,000 ANSI lumens, with a lamp expected to last up to 15,000 hours.
Logitech G Cloud price already cut following launch
Logitech has reduced the price of the G Cloud, days after presenting the device. Equipped with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4 GB of RAM, the Logitech G Cloud should only be considered as a gaming streaming device, not a conventional gaming handheld. Last week, Logitech presented the G Cloud,...
Skullcandy SLYR PRO and PLYR gaming headsets launch with Enhanced Sound Perception and up to 24-hour batteries
Skullcandy's headphones are most often pitched at music lovers; however, with their wild "Digi-Hype" colorways, detachable boom mics and easy-access "on-board" physical controls, its latest accessories are clearly aimed at gamers. Accordingly, all 3 new headsets are equipped with "head-conforming, memory-foam ear cushions" and "moisture wicking, breathable" exteriors. The new...
Vivo X Fold Plus debuts in China with performance, efficiency and battery improvements
Vivo has refreshed the X Fold, its foldable flagship that it introduced in April. Now called the Vivo X Fold Plus, the device has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, among other changes. Theoretically, the X Fold Plus should consume 30% less power than its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered predecessor, while also delivering up to 10% performance gains.
F4 or X4 GT: Poco mid-range smartphones in comparison
Poco has two smartphones in the mid-range in the F4 and X4 GT models. The differentiation of the nomenclature is complicated by the fact that there is also an F4 GT, which is more expensive and offers even more performance. What the F4 and X4 GT have in common is...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
Xiaomi Power Probe 5000mAh Lipstick Edition portable power bank arrives with 20 W output
Xiaomi has launched the Power Probe 5000mAh Lipstick Edition portable power bank in China. As its name suggests, the compact gadget is around the same size as a lipstick, measuring 30.6 x 30.6 x 94.5 mm (~1.2 x 1.2 x 3.7-in) and weighing 127 g (~4.5 oz). The lightweight device supports two-way type C fast charging, with a maximum power output of 20 W. This means that the device could charge an iPhone 13 to 43% in 30 minutes.
Google Pixel 7: Pricing for 128 GB model and release date confirmed ahead of official reveal
Amazon has jumped the gun by revealing US pricing for the Pixel 7, just a few months after it shared numerous Galaxy Z Fold4 details ahead of schedule. Brought to our attention by @thisistechtoday, Amazon has since unlisted its Pixel 7 product page. However, searching 'B0BCQXXRJJ' on Amazon US still shows the SKU in its results, as the embedded image below demonstrates.
