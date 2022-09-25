Deal | Budget-friendly MSI Alpha 17 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M on sale with a steep US$459 discount

Intel is expected to unveil the gen 13 Core desktop processors codenamed Raptor Lake at its Innovation even later today and, judging by the prices that just popped up on Newegg, big retailers may be allowed to accept pre-orders immediately after the official reveal. Moreover, Intel really intends to stay competitive at least price-wise, as Newegg’s listing show that the flagship Raptor Lake CPUs could end up costing less than AMD’s freshly launched Ryzen 9 7950X.

COMPUTERS ・ 18 HOURS AGO