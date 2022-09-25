Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
2 Tennessee Vols defenders savagely troll Gators after big win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols have their sights set on Atlanta, but that isn’t stopping a couple of UT players from continuing the celebration of their recent win over the Florida Gators. Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks and edge rusher Tyler Baron posted some videos to social media that are sure to...
atozsports.com
Video from former Vols player shows one of the best things about the aftermath of win over Florida
Former Tennessee Vols running back Gerald Riggs Jr tweeted a video out on Monday of the celebration in Neyland Stadium after beating Florida and there was something I noticed about it that should make UT fans smile. In the video that Riggs posted, it looked like not a soul had...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel and the Vols beat Florida because of one decision that was the exact opposite of what Jeremy Pruitt used to do
The Tennessee Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in large part because of Josh Heupel’s aggressive pre-halftime approach that differed greatly from the approach we saw from previous UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt. With under three minutes to play in the first half, the Vols got the ball...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee forced Florida to change their approach and how it almost got the Gators a win
The Florida Gators didn’t look very good the last two weeks, but they looked like a legitimate top 25 team against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Some detractors of the Vols are already suggesting that Tennessee’s defense made Florida look better than they really are in UT’s 38-33 win.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
wvlt.tv
Military award no one wants | Families of lost military children honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the military award no one wants. The Gold Star is given to families who lost their loved ones who served in the military service. On Sunday, Tennessee representatives, officials and community members came together to honor their grief and sacrifice at the Ramsey House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue Apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Danita McCartney to fully lead KARM starting Oct. 1 after current CEO retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Area Rescue Ministries will have a new CEO starting October 1. Burt Rosen announced in January he would be retiring as CEO of Knox Area Rescue Ministries after 20 years. Danita McCartney, who currently serves as president, will take his place and serve as both...
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0