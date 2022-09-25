Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Everything to Know on MLB Playoff 2022 Races, Tiebreakers, Best Matchups, More
Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season will end in a little over a week on Oct. 5, so it's about time to get to know the playoff picture in depth. This is the part where everyone should take a deep breath, because suffice it to say, there's a heck of a lot that still needs to be determined.
Bleacher Report
Every WNBA Team's Biggest Need Heading into 2023
The 2022 WNBA campaign ended nine days ago, but that doesn't mean women's professional basketball has stopped. A bunch of players and coaches have continued on to perform and coach in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney. Once another champion is crowned in Australia, though, coaches and general managers will have the ability to fully take a deep breath, examine and reflect upon the league's 26th season.
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Clinch Home-Field Advantage Throughout 2022 National League Playoffs
Barring any miscalculations by Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the National League postseason for the first time since 2019. The Dodgers clinched the NL's best record with Sunday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. They also made history in the process as the first team ever with at least 106 regular-season wins in three straight full seasons:
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report
Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Be Subject of 'Searching for Ohtani' TV Special
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the focus of an upcoming interview special, Searching for Ohtani. Fox Sports' Ben Verlander traveled to Japan to interview fans and former teammates and coaches of Ohtani. "I don’t speak their language, they don’t speak mine," he said to USA Today's Bob...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants
Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders
Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over
Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Billy Donovan: 'Think You Have to' Consider Chance Lonzo Ball Will Miss Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, and the Chicago Bulls could already be facing a tremendous blow. Head coach Billy Donovan was asked if he has to prepare for Lonzo Ball to potentially miss the entire campaign and told reporters, "I think you have to." Ball is set...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft
The fast-approaching 2022-23 NBA season brings with it the opportunity for fantasy basketball bliss. Or fantasy frustration, but, hey, let's indulge in the offseason optimism a little longer, right?. In order to put together a successful fantasy season, your work starts right now. The best fantasy manager is a well-informed...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric Gordon
Media day is already in the rearview, putting training camp on deck, preseason contests on the whole and the actual 2022-23 campaign just around the corner. As you might expect, the basketball world is buzzing, so let's dig into those discussions with this latest rumor roundup. 4 Potential Suitors for...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was a rough week to be one of the teams listed atop the Bleacher Report Power Rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, the Buffalo Bills, lost a nailbiter at Miami. The No. 2 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was stunned in Indianapolis. The No. 3 team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled offensively again in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The No. 5 team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was stomped at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media. After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Plans to Play Thursday vs. Bengals Despite Back Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he plans to play in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a back injury. "Doing everything I can to get out there and play," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be listed as questionable if this were...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter
Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
Bleacher Report
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says He 'Played Like Trash' in Bears' Win Over Texans
Despite Sunday's 23-20 win against the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was not happy with himself after the game. Fields was brutally honest when discussing his individual performance, telling reporters: "I just played like trash. Played terrible. Really, just have to be better." Fields completed just eight of...
Comments / 0