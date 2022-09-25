ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bleacher Report

Everything to Know on MLB Playoff 2022 Races, Tiebreakers, Best Matchups, More

Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season will end in a little over a week on Oct. 5, so it's about time to get to know the playoff picture in depth. This is the part where everyone should take a deep breath, because suffice it to say, there's a heck of a lot that still needs to be determined.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Every WNBA Team's Biggest Need Heading into 2023

The 2022 WNBA campaign ended nine days ago, but that doesn't mean women's professional basketball has stopped. A bunch of players and coaches have continued on to perform and coach in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney. Once another champion is crowned in Australia, though, coaches and general managers will have the ability to fully take a deep breath, examine and reflect upon the league's 26th season.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Dodgers Clinch Home-Field Advantage Throughout 2022 National League Playoffs

Barring any miscalculations by Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the National League postseason for the first time since 2019. The Dodgers clinched the NL's best record with Sunday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. They also made history in the process as the first team ever with at least 106 regular-season wins in three straight full seasons:
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Be Subject of 'Searching for Ohtani' TV Special

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the focus of an upcoming interview special, Searching for Ohtani. Fox Sports' Ben Verlander traveled to Japan to interview fans and former teammates and coaches of Ohtani. "I don’t speak their language, they don’t speak mine," he said to USA Today's Bob...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants

Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders

Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over

Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

The fast-approaching 2022-23 NBA season brings with it the opportunity for fantasy basketball bliss. Or fantasy frustration, but, hey, let's indulge in the offseason optimism a little longer, right?. In order to put together a successful fantasy season, your work starts right now. The best fantasy manager is a well-informed...
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric Gordon

Media day is already in the rearview, putting training camp on deck, preseason contests on the whole and the actual 2022-23 campaign just around the corner. As you might expect, the basketball world is buzzing, so let's dig into those discussions with this latest rumor roundup. 4 Potential Suitors for...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was a rough week to be one of the teams listed atop the Bleacher Report Power Rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, the Buffalo Bills, lost a nailbiter at Miami. The No. 2 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was stunned in Indianapolis. The No. 3 team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled offensively again in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The No. 5 team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was stomped at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Says He 'Played Like Trash' in Bears' Win Over Texans

Despite Sunday's 23-20 win against the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was not happy with himself after the game. Fields was brutally honest when discussing his individual performance, telling reporters: "I just played like trash. Played terrible. Really, just have to be better." Fields completed just eight of...
