Monroe, LA

theadvocate.com

Baseball, football standouts highlight Lafayette High's latest Hall of Fame induction class

Lafayette High inducted eight new individual members and two basketball teams into their athletic hall of fame this past weekend. Garrett O’Connor, Sam Taulli III, Jodie Leblanc Landry, Mike Revere, Antoine Duplantis, Mark Barousse, Dwight Prudhomme, Ricky Poulan, the 2008 boys basketball team and the 2012 girls basketball team were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
WEST MONROE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Under Fire After Choosing To Not Comment On Brittney Griner’s Situation

LSU women’s head basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, has established herself as one of the premiere names in women’s basketball. She built a dominant program at Baylor where the bears would capture a championship and even turn in an undefeated regular season. In her first year as head coach of the Tigers, Mulkey brought the program to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

‘Paint the Town Red’ Photos from Around Lafayette

It's Homecoming Week at the University of Louisiana and businesses across Lafayette are showing their UL Pride. This year's theme for UL's Homecoming is "All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White" which, of course, are the school's colors. Today was the judging day for the Paint the Town Red competition...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
WEST MONROE, LA
