Coach Desormeaux Talks Loss at ULM, 2 QB System, Run Blocking, Fanbase & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced another disappointing loss on Saturday, falling to ULM 21-17. In a matchup full of self-inflicted wounds, the Cajuns had ample opportunities to claim a victory but gave it away due to consistent errors. As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael...
theadvocate.com
Baseball, football standouts highlight Lafayette High's latest Hall of Fame induction class
Lafayette High inducted eight new individual members and two basketball teams into their athletic hall of fame this past weekend. Garrett O’Connor, Sam Taulli III, Jodie Leblanc Landry, Mike Revere, Antoine Duplantis, Mark Barousse, Dwight Prudhomme, Ricky Poulan, the 2008 boys basketball team and the 2012 girls basketball team were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU and SEC officials reportedly upset with CBS for Week 6 scheduling decision
Apparently, CBS did not think highly enough of the LSU-Tennessee matchup on Oct. 8 at Tiger Stadium to schedule the SEC showdown in its spotlight 3:30 p.m. Eastern time window. Instead, the game between the Tigers and No. 8 Volunteers will kick off at 11 a.m. local time in Baton...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Under Fire After Choosing To Not Comment On Brittney Griner’s Situation
LSU women’s head basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, has established herself as one of the premiere names in women’s basketball. She built a dominant program at Baylor where the bears would capture a championship and even turn in an undefeated regular season. In her first year as head coach of the Tigers, Mulkey brought the program to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
‘Paint the Town Red’ Photos from Around Lafayette
It's Homecoming Week at the University of Louisiana and businesses across Lafayette are showing their UL Pride. This year's theme for UL's Homecoming is "All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White" which, of course, are the school's colors. Today was the judging day for the Paint the Town Red competition...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
KNOE TV8
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
‘LET’S GOOOO’ KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig wins Best TV News personality
Gerald Gruenig has just added another feather to his cap
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
Two suspects in custody after “shots fired” at Pecanland Mall
The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a "shots fired" call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
New Owner of Prejean's Expanding To New Location in Lafayette Parish
Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's Pizza in Lafayette and Prejean's Restaurant in Carencro, tells KPEL News that he is indeed the new owner of the building formerly known as Trapp's.
