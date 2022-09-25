Read full article on original website
SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School
"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year. And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program ...did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."
R&R Hospitality Academy set for grand opening in Richmond
R&R Hospitality Academy is a new Richmond organization that helps prepare and certify low income young adults for careers in the hospitality industry, in part by tasking the program’s students with preparing free lunches for local seniors alongside their instructor. A Grand Opening for the Academy is being held...
‘Garden of Grace and Freedom’ celebrated at Rolling Hills Memorial Park
The Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Richmond and Vicinity (BMCORV) commemorated the new Garden of Grace and Freedom at Rolling Hills Memorial Park with a ribbon cutting Sat., Sept. 10. The gathering marked the culmination of a collaborative effort between the BMCORV and Rolling Hills to establish the new garden,...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
elestoque.org
BREAKING: MVHS students and staff evacuated following second bomb threat
For the second time in three days, MVHS administration issued an emergency evacuation on Sept. 23, following another email threatening the safety of the campus. An announcement was broadcast at 10:41 a.m. during tutorial, urging all students to shelter-in-place in their fifth period class. Students without fifth period were instructed to wait at the Student Union until 11:15 a.m., when they were allowed to evacuate.
Hayward putting on mariachi festival for Hispanic Heritage Month
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Hayward and community groups will be putting on a mariachi festival “in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico’s Independence Day,” downtown Friday, according to a press release. The press release asks people to “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to move your feet to mariachi […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa Council on Homelessness Accepting Applications for New Members
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 26, 2022) — The Contra Costa Council on Homelessness is seeking candidates for eleven open seats on the Council. They are looking for great people willing to bring their time and talents to the important work we are doing to end homelessness in Contra Costa County.
Police: Woman tried to ‘lure’ 12-year-old from elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested on several charges, including attempted kidnapping and criminal threats, after she tried to lure a 12-year-old girl from an elementary school, according to Fairfield police. In a Facebook post Friday, police stated that on Sept. 20, Angel Paige, 22 of Fairfield, told a 12-year-old named Paige […]
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
yr.media
The Lowdown: Latino Heritage Month Brings Out Karens
This Karen out of East Oakland is being investigated for going onto school grounds and taking down these country flags. Trying to track her down is a noble effort, though we’re not sure how she’d be found short of putting her on the back of a milk carton!
berkeleyside.org
Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk
A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets
OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
bayareaparent.com
Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022
If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
padailypost.com
Man arrested for Hoover Park shooting that sent people ducking for cover
A San Carlos man was arrested for allegedly shooting at Hoover Park in Redwood City that caused a lockdown of the Boys and Girls Club and Hoover Elementary School. Police arrested Jorge Daniel Gomez, 33, at his home on the 2700 block of Melendy Drive on Thursday. The shooting occurred...
