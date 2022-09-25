ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

10NEWS

DeSantis to Hurricane Ian evacuees: 'Don't leave your pets behind'

TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians are evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, the state urged them Tuesday evening to be mindful of keeping their pets safe, too. That includes even bringing them to a shelter if you need to, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian approaches

KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it threatens to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian could bring with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Georgia highway express lanes open for SunPass users leaving Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians continue to leave the state ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, the state's next-door neighbors are lending a helping hand to drivers. The Department of Transportation in Georgia announced on Twitter it will allow all SunPass users traveling from Florida to Georgia to be able to access Peach Pass Express Lanes.
GEORGIA STATE
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian to test TGH's new power plant as patients stay put

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian pushes its way toward the Tampa Bay Area, several local hospitals were executing plans to move patients out of harm’s way. As of Tuesday, Tampa General Hospital does not have any plans to transport patients out of the building. Just months after...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

No, your standard homeowners or renters insurance doesn't cover flooding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida's property insurance industry in turmoil, here's what you should be doing right now as Hurricane Ian approaches. As you prepare your home, take photos and video both inside and out, according to Michael Barry with the Insurance Information Institute. He said this will...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Tampa Bay-area shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian: See county-by-county list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area as early as Wednesday and many residents are being asked to evacuate their homes. Those without an evacuation plan might want to consider staying at one of the shelters their county is offering. Each county has at least one pet-friendly and Special Needs location for those who need it.
ENVIRONMENT
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian live streams and cameras from across the Tampa Bay area

Ian could bring with it a major storm surge, including as much as 8-12 feet along the coast from Bonita Beach to the middle of Longboat Key. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
ENVIRONMENT
10NEWS

See latest closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days. The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Tips on how to talk to your kids about an approaching hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's approach to the Tampa Bay area has resulted in an upheaval on several fronts for families – from evacuating their homes to the closing of schools. This can create a confusing and scary environment for kids. The good news for parents is, according...
KIDS
10NEWS

LIVE: Track Hurricane Ian using spaghetti models, forecast cone, alerts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is the one to watch for the western Gulf coast, including the greater Tampa Bay area, for the threat of significant impacts. The storm became a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — in the Caribbean Sea early Tuesday morning, which intensifies the risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

When it comes to naming hurricanes, does 'I' stand for 'infamous'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is projected to be a powerful storm that's on a path to hit Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. But even before the hurricane's power has been fully unleashed, Ian is already signifying an "infamous" moniker carried by destructive tropical storms that have previously tore through the Atlantic coast.
ENVIRONMENT

