10NEWS
DeSantis to Hurricane Ian evacuees: 'Don't leave your pets behind'
TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians are evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, the state urged them Tuesday evening to be mindful of keeping their pets safe, too. That includes even bringing them to a shelter if you need to, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor...
10NEWS
What the regional hotel situation looks like as Tampa residents evacuate for Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — State officials are stressing to Floridians that there's still time to evacuate if you haven't done so as Hurricane Ian approaches — and hotels remain available if you need somewhere to go. During a press conference Tuesday evening with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Division of...
10NEWS
Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian approaches
KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it threatens to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian could bring with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area...
10NEWS
Space Station captures full scope of Hurricane Ian as storm heads toward Florida
FLORIDA, USA — The International Space Station is getting a one-of-a-kind aerial view of Hurricane Ian as it moves from Cuba to the Florida coast. Pictures posted this week online by the space station depict what the large tropical storm looked like from 260 feet away in space as it was moving toward Florida on Monday.
10NEWS
Georgia highway express lanes open for SunPass users leaving Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians continue to leave the state ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, the state's next-door neighbors are lending a helping hand to drivers. The Department of Transportation in Georgia announced on Twitter it will allow all SunPass users traveling from Florida to Georgia to be able to access Peach Pass Express Lanes.
10NEWS
Hurricane myths | Can you throw your patio furniture in the pool to keep it from blowing away?
TAMPA, Fla. — A hurricane is on the way, and you've been told you need to evacuate - that means you've got a lot of bases to cover, in a short period of time, to make sure your belongings and home are safe and secure. Tampa Bay area residents...
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian to test TGH's new power plant as patients stay put
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian pushes its way toward the Tampa Bay Area, several local hospitals were executing plans to move patients out of harm’s way. As of Tuesday, Tampa General Hospital does not have any plans to transport patients out of the building. Just months after...
10NEWS
No, your standard homeowners or renters insurance doesn't cover flooding
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida's property insurance industry in turmoil, here's what you should be doing right now as Hurricane Ian approaches. As you prepare your home, take photos and video both inside and out, according to Michael Barry with the Insurance Information Institute. He said this will...
10NEWS
Hillsborough County Schools used as shelters ahead of Hurricane
Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida. The Tampa Bay area is currently under hurricane and storm surge watches.
10NEWS
Tampa Bay-area shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area as early as Wednesday and many residents are being asked to evacuate their homes. Those without an evacuation plan might want to consider staying at one of the shelters their county is offering. Each county has at least one pet-friendly and Special Needs location for those who need it.
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian live streams and cameras from across the Tampa Bay area
Ian could bring with it a major storm surge, including as much as 8-12 feet along the coast from Bonita Beach to the middle of Longboat Key. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
10NEWS
'Life-threatening' storm surge a major risk for Tampa Bay area, especially south
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People living along the western Gulf coast of Florida and around Tampa Bay are at serious risk of experiencing a "life-threatening" storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. About 8-12 feet of storm surge flooding is forecast along the coast from...
10NEWS
See latest closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days. The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
10NEWS
Tips on how to talk to your kids about an approaching hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's approach to the Tampa Bay area has resulted in an upheaval on several fronts for families – from evacuating their homes to the closing of schools. This can create a confusing and scary environment for kids. The good news for parents is, according...
10NEWS
LIVE: Track Hurricane Ian using spaghetti models, forecast cone, alerts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is the one to watch for the western Gulf coast, including the greater Tampa Bay area, for the threat of significant impacts. The storm became a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — in the Caribbean Sea early Tuesday morning, which intensifies the risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
10NEWS
When it comes to naming hurricanes, does 'I' stand for 'infamous'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is projected to be a powerful storm that's on a path to hit Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. But even before the hurricane's power has been fully unleashed, Ian is already signifying an "infamous" moniker carried by destructive tropical storms that have previously tore through the Atlantic coast.
