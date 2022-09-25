ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
CLEVELAND, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Gas prices spike in Akron, Cleveland ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 26:. Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland. Akron Marathon celebrates 20th anniversary with thousands of runners. Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Georgia in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
AKRON, OH

