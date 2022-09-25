City council votes Tuesday on a new resolution aimed to make major changes to Third Avenue downtown. An estimated 52,000 commuters travel on the commuter-focused street every day. Right now, a large portion of the street is designated for bus and bicycle traffic only, but it could be reconfigured if the council votes to approve Resolution 32067. Among the proposed changes are cutting bus lanes to make way for pedestrians, sidewalk cafes and retail.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO