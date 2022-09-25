Liberty is now 3-1 on the season with each of their first four contests being decided in the final minutes and by a combined 19 points. The Flames got back int he win column on Saturday night at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating Akron, 21-12. This week, Liberty heads to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO