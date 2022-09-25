ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Hugh Freeze Q&A recapping Akron, previewing ODU

Liberty is now 3-1 on the season with each of their first four contests being decided in the final minutes and by a combined 19 points. The Flames got back int he win column on Saturday night at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating Akron, 21-12. This week, Liberty heads to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
rchsprowler.com

My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington

Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Akron, OH
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Akron, OH
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Lynchburg, VA
Football
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville’s historic district added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The sites are in the counties of Fauquier, Nelson, and New Kent; and the cities of Martinsville, Petersburg, Staunton, and Virginia Beach. Here’s the full list as approved by the department:. Located in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel

. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.  Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Freeze
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#American Football#Sports#Flames#Liberty#Qb
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Large police presence closes entrance to Hunting Hills in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A large police presence closed the entrance to Hunting Hills off Route 220 in Roanoke. More emergency and police vehicles could be seen on the road past the entrance. The main traffic on 220 was not being impacted, but the entrance to the Hunting Hills community...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy