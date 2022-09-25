Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofred.com
Hugh Freeze Q&A recapping Akron, previewing ODU
Liberty is now 3-1 on the season with each of their first four contests being decided in the final minutes and by a combined 19 points. The Flames got back int he win column on Saturday night at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating Akron, 21-12. This week, Liberty heads to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
rchsprowler.com
My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington
Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville’s historic district added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The sites are in the counties of Fauquier, Nelson, and New Kent; and the cities of Martinsville, Petersburg, Staunton, and Virginia Beach. Here’s the full list as approved by the department:. Located in the...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
WSLS
Large police presence closes entrance to Hunting Hills in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A large police presence closed the entrance to Hunting Hills off Route 220 in Roanoke. More emergency and police vehicles could be seen on the road past the entrance. The main traffic on 220 was not being impacted, but the entrance to the Hunting Hills community...
WDBJ7.com
Three dead identified after driver hits tree in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Francisco J. Chavez, 19 of San Benito, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Victor H. Mata, 20 of Mission, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle who also was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
Comments / 0