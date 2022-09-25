Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
aseaofred.com
Hugh Freeze Q&A recapping Akron, previewing ODU
Liberty is now 3-1 on the season with each of their first four contests being decided in the final minutes and by a combined 19 points. The Flames got back int he win column on Saturday night at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating Akron, 21-12. This week, Liberty heads to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:
Archbishop Hoban, Massillon and Elder with big wins - How the SBLive Ohio Top 25 fared in week 6
Springfield and Centerville fall for the first time this season
Scarlet Nation
Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch
We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
whbc.com
Guardians Clinch Division Championship
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians watches his grand slam home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 25, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) A grand slam led to champagne showers for...
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
RELATED PEOPLE
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Video: Bodycam released from Myles Garrett’s rollover crash
The Medina County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from the rollover crash that sent Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the hospital Monday afternoon.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
Akron mayor appoints AFD chief as new deputy mayor for public safety
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced his selection for the position of deputy mayor for public safety Monday morning, selecting Akron Fire Department Chief Clarence Tucker for the role.
Kent State responds to mold issue in campus dorms
Kent State University has responded to reports of mold in dorm rooms on campus.
‘Carson Strong’: Teeing off for a good cause
FOX 8 personalities teed off for a good cause Monday afternoon. The 6th Annual Carson Higgins Memorial Golf Outing at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton raised funds to support pediatric cancer patients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
cleveland19.com
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
Comments / 0