WLUC
Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead....
WLUC
Sign up is underway for Michigan Tech Blue Line Club
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Blue Line Club provides additional resources to the hockey program, enabling hockey student-athletes to pursue success both in the classroom and on the ice. The annual membership drive is now open. The Blue Line Club will be hosting two luncheons this season:. Friday,...
WLUC
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
WLUC
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones said pricing is starting to become the most important aspect of house hunting and selling. She explained if a house is priced well, and on the market right now, it will get multiple offers. She added this is why it is important to listen to your realtor.
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
WLUC
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
WLUC
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.
UPMATTERS
wnmufm.org
Marquette County suspect faces unarmed robbery charges
MARQUETTE, MI— A Negaunee man has been arraigned on charges he tried to rob a bank and a grocery store last Wednesday. Steven Miller, 58, is accused of demanding money from Embers Credit Union. When he was unsuccessful there, he allegedly tried to rob Super One Foods. No money...
Tribal police share details about search for 18-year-old found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – Tribal police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have shared more details regarding the death of 18-year-old member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. According to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police Department, Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26.
