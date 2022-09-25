ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead....
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Sign up is underway for Michigan Tech Blue Line Club

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Blue Line Club provides additional resources to the hockey program, enabling hockey student-athletes to pursue success both in the classroom and on the ice. The annual membership drive is now open. The Blue Line Club will be hosting two luncheons this season:. Friday,...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
WLUC

1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search

L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette County suspect faces unarmed robbery charges

MARQUETTE, MI— A Negaunee man has been arraigned on charges he tried to rob a bank and a grocery store last Wednesday. Steven Miller, 58, is accused of demanding money from Embers Credit Union. When he was unsuccessful there, he allegedly tried to rob Super One Foods. No money...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
