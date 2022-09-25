ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

How Charles Turner made up for his size to become LSU's starting center

Charles Turner III’s dad cried inside Tiger Stadium. Down in Section 104, row eight, his eyes watered two weeks ago as he watched his youngest son start for the second time. Turner played significant snaps before, but these felt like the beginning of something permanent instead of another temporary appearance. The redshirt junior was initially passed over while questions persisted about his size, but after the offensive line struggled in the season opener, Turner got his chance against Southern as LSU looked for solutions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU and Tennessee will have an early wake-up call next weekend; see the details here

LSU's anticipated home game against Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. CBS, the SEC television partner that has the first pick in the TV lineup, chose to use Oct. 8 as one of its rare same-day doubleheaders. But it will broadcast the Auburn-Georgia game at the network's traditional 2:30 p.m. start time, then air Texas A&M's game at Alabama at 7 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run

Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
DELCAMBRE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ward
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Tigers
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Ascension’s Fish Bayou Floodgate now fully operational

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- After more than a year of hard work, a $3.5 million drainage project in Ascension Parish is complete. The Fish Bayou floodgate on Alligator Bayou Road is fully operational as of Tuesday, September 27, local officials say. The structure was created to alleviate flooding issues for...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy