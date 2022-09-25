Read full article on original website
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
A focus on housing instead of homelessness: Panelists weigh in during Tuesday coffee chat
We think we have heard all the arguments about housing and homelessness:. “Poverty, drugs, mental illness, job loss, divorce cause homelessness”. “Left-leaning politicians and permissive policies bring in more homeless.”. “We don’t want multi-family housing in our community”. But what we have heard about housing and homelessness may not...
Snohomish County Executive presents 2023 budget, with focus on public safety
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday presented his proposed budget for 2023. According to a county news release, the budget is focused investments on public safety, including increasing pay for deputies, behavioral health, homelessness, housing affordability, climate resilience, and efforts to improve equity. The executive’s proposed budget includes $80...
Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring
Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
42nd annual Arts of the Terrace art show now open at MLT library
The 42nd Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is now open. The show runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Presented by the Mountlake Terrace Art Commissioners and Friends of the Arts, this year’s show features over 300 pieces of artwork from 127 artists across five5 categories including Paintings, Prints, Drawings, Calligraphy, Photography, Miniatures, 3-Dimensional, and Artisan Works. All artwork is for sale.
School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline. Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health...
High school sports roundup for Sept. 23-24, 2022
Mason Orgill scored five rushing touchdowns and the Panthers’ defense forced four second-half turnovers on the way to a league victory. Cole Taylor contributed two interceptions for Snohomish. Edmonds-Woodway stats:. Steven Warren Jr.: 21 for 33 passing for 278 yards, two touchdown passes. Jesse Hart: 10 receptions, 162 yards,...
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
Restaurant News: ‘Meat’ Baekjeong, now offering Korean barbecue at Alderwood Mall
The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.
Expect minor slowdowns along Lakeview Drive Tuesday for Ballinger trail construction
The City of Mountlake Terrace warns drivers to expect minor slowdowns along Lakeview Drive Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the contractor paves the last section of the Ballinger Park trail. Large trucks will be entering and exiting the site via the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center parking lot, the city said.
Help wanted
Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
No one injured when fire engulfs garage of Brier home Saturday night
Firefighters rapidly extinguished a fire in the garage of a Brier home Saturday night. The fire was reported at 9:33 p.m. in a two-story house in the 22800 block of Brier Road, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A family of four safely exited the home before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.
