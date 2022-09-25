ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

6-3-2, Fireball:

(six, three, two; Fireball: zero)

Comments / 0

 

