Jets vs. Bengals live stream, viewing and game info for Week 3

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
The New York Jets (1-1) hope to carry their momentum from last week’s incredible comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns into their Week 3 matchup against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The Jets will also be honoring Nick Mangold at halftime as he enters the Jets Ring of Honor. Here’s how you can watch the game and other information for the game.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, Sunday, September 25 (1:00 eastern)

TV info: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 (Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Forecast: Cloudy, 72 degrees

Referee: Jerome Boger

Opponent Wire site: Bengals Wire

